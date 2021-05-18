National League East: Parity or something else?

The baseball season is only 25% old and the Atlanta Braves are only two games back of first place. It's amazing considering the reigning National League Division East champs are only 19-21 following a dreadful week that included being swept at the hands of the Toronto Blue Jays and a failed attempt to overcome a 8-0 deficit on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers.
But it's important to note that the Washington Nationals are sitting in last place with a 16-20 mark and are just three games back of the first-place New York Mets.
A division that was supposed to be among the best, if not tops in Major League Baseball, can best be described by its parity. There is no dominant team in the division. No team has taken off and run away from the others or has shown the ability to do so. The Mets are 18-16 but have only played 34 games, compared to the Braves' 40. They also have only managed just 119 runs. Just ask Jacob DeGrom, the best pitcher in baseball, how bad the run support he's received. He's tallied a 3-2 record despite posting a 0.68 ERA in six games.
The Phillies have scored plenty of runs but have allowed 177 and have a minus-7 run differential.
In fact, four of the division's five teams have negative run differentials, which speaks to the lack of a truly great team in the division.
The Braves are the worst at minus-15. The first-place Mets are minus-10 and the last-place Nationals are minus-9. The Miami Marlins, at 18-22, are plus-5.
The Braves are only still alive because nobody in the division wants to assume control, or, quite frankly can. They still have time with 75% of the season still in front of them. But they haven't played the first-place St. Louis Cardinals, first-place San Francisco Giants or the San Diego Padres, or reigning World Series champs Los Angeles Dodgers.
So the season schedule figures to only get more challenging. But the Braves still haven't played their best baseball that was defined last year by a powerful offense and deep bullpen. With a .222 average, Freddie Freeman hasn't duplicated last year's Most Valuable Player season. Marcell Ozuna, the high-priced free agent signee, has managed just a .217 average and 22 RBIs. The pitching staff is a wreck with a 4.50 ERA, including its two starting pitching signees Charlie Morton, with a 5.08 ERA and Drew Smyly at 5.23.
The Braves have time to figure things out and what's needed at the trade deadline. Thankfully, the other teams in the division have made that possible. It's not parity, it's five average teams.
Clint Thompson is a special contributor to the Valdosta Daily Times.
