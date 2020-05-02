Baseball season has yet to throw out its first pitch, but a high stakes game between Major League Baseball and the players union may be the first showdown to watch out for.
As the world continues to be sidelined from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there continues to be talk among the baseball experts and leaders on how and when there will be a season. One proposal I've seen is a mid-summer start date, with roughly an 80-to-100 game schedule that leads into November and possibly December with its playoffs and World Series. This is encouraging to hear because it says that MLB is open to anything to get a season played in 2020.
What may be the most contentious point of debate, though, will be how the players get paid this season. A return to the ballpark this year for baseball teams likely means they'll be concentrated in a couple of stadiums that aren't likely to admit fans. No fans means no much-needed revenue for baseball owners who need to pay bills like every other business.
What I've heard is that players have already agreed to pro-rate their salary to how many games actually get played. But could the owners try to leverage the union to make additional concessions? It's very likely. The only potential positive for baseball is that television broadcasts of baseball games this year could be must-see TV, especially if the National Basketball Association doesn't resume its season and college football and the NFL are postponed for a bit. MLB would have the sports world all to itself. With as many people starving for some sports to watch, who wouldn't want to turn in to see their favorite player slap a grand slam or their favorite team win a thrilling walk-off? Maybe somehow MLB can rework its television deal to make up for some of that lost revenue?
It's what us sports fans are hoping for at this point. We don't need a financial squabble between the owners and players. Too much is at stake for this negotiation to turn into a war of words. No one wants to hear it. Not with people dying. Not with people sick. Not with unemployment reaching staggering levels.
If we truly are all in this together, lets reach an agreement that's best for all involved. Hopefully, the season will begin and give us something a lot more fun to talk about.
