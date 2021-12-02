MLB Lockout: What now for Braves, Freeman?

The start of a Major League Baseball (MLB) lockout only adds to the intrigue and uncertainty regarding the future of one former National League Most Valuable Player.
Just before MLB locked its players out this week, there were a frenzy of free agent signings, which was no surprise. Teams wanted to lock up certain players before a long winter of uncertainty took place. Most of the notable names were quickly swept off the market, including Max Scherzer (Mets) and Javier Baez (Tigers). But the most notable name for Atlanta Braves fans remained unsigned, adding to the likelihood that a Braves' extension is not guaranteed.
Freddie Freeman's free agency this far into December is about as baffling as the likelihood the Braves had of claiming the World Series championship just a month ago. Ever since Chipper Jones called it a career, Freeman has served as the face of the franchise. He stood pat with the team during its most recent rebuild that spanned multiple years. Instead of jumping ship and signing elsewhere, which he likely had every opportunity to do, Freeman stayed with the Braves and was an integral part of their success ascending back up the National League East Division ranks.
It's also not as if Freeman's production has dipped in recent years. He is just two years removed from an MVP and has been a model of consistency with a batting average hovering around .300 every season.
Reports are that his asking price is $180 million for six years, which doesn't seem too unreasonable. Especially when other suitors like the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers can offer much more. I'm guessing the Braves are banking on Freeman's heart convincing him to return to the franchise that he's called home his entire career. It's a huge gamble, especially considering if he moves out west to the Dodgers, it likely makes them the favorite for next year's World Series championship.
Here's hoping the Braves eventually make an offer he can't refuse or he that feels Atlanta fans tugging at his heart to close out his future Hall of Fame career with one team.
If not, then Braves fans will always remember his final at-bat, a home run in Game 6 of the World Series. Let's hope it doesn't come to that.
Clint Thompson is a special contributor to the Valdosta Daily Times.
