Michigan goal to get back on track after lackluster 2020 season

Michigan has posted 49 wins in six seasons under head coach Jim Harbaugh.
But expectations for Big Blue each year are to contend for and ultimately win Big Ten Championships, something Harbaugh has failed to do since returning to his alma mater.
Michigan looked far from being capable of dethroning rival Ohio State during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. The Wolverines went 2-4, losing at home to rival Michigan State and Penn State. Michigan needed overtime to outlast Rutgers and lost to Indiana for the first time since 1987.
After Michigan’s defense allowed 24 or more points in all six games last season, Harbaugh fired long-time defensive coordinator Don Brown, replacing him with 34-year-old Baltimore Ravens linebackers coach Mike Macdonald. Under Macdonald, Michigan could switch to a 3-4 look, depending on personnel. Nine starters return on defense, including talented pass-rushing defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (6.5 career sacks).
On offense, Michigan returns just three starters. The Wolverines are still looking to establish an identity under third-year offensive coordinator Josh Gattis but should be able to run the ball effectively with returning running backs Hassan Haskins (61 carries, 375 yards, six TDs) and Blake Corum (26 carries, 77 yards, one TD).
Here’s an early look at Michigan heading into the 2021 season:
WHAT THEY LOST
Run-stuffing defensive lineman Kwity Paye, who posted 23.5 career tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks, declared for the NFL draft, where he was taken in the first round by the Indianapolis Colts. Joe Milton, who made five starts at quarterback and passed for 1,077 yards with four TDs and four interceptions, has transferred to Tennessee. Zach Charbonnet, who rushed for 6.5 yards per carry and one TD in 2020, transferred to UCLA.
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH
Incoming freshman quarterback J.J. McCarthy, a five-star recruit from Bradenton, Florida, will push Cade McNamara for the starting QB job this fall. Daylen Baldwin, a wide receiver transfer from Jackson State, could emerge as a pass-catcher in the slot for the Wolverines. Incoming freshman running back Donovan Edwards, a four-star recruit from West Bloomfield, Michigan, will battle Haskins and Corum for carries.
PROSPECTS FOR 2021
The best news for Harbaugh in 2020 is he avoided another loss against Ohio State, but that was only because the game was wiped out due to COVID-19 issues within the Michigan program. The noise in the system will get louder if Harbaugh fails to beat the Buckeyes again this season. At this point, Michigan needs to prove it can climb back ahead of Penn State and Indiana and compete with Ohio State for the Big Ten East crown. Macdonald will need to get the defense straightened out and a quarterback must emerge to get the ball to playmakers in order for Michigan to get back in Big Ten title contention this season.
