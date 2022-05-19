Mediocre Braves struggling to keep pace with first-place Mets

This is not the start the Atlanta Braves envisioned.
There is obviously still time to correct the current course which has the defending World Series champions hovering around mediocrity. But they better be mindful of the rival New York Mets, who entered Thursday with a 25-14 record and were 7.5 games ahead of the fourth-place Braves.
At the current pace, the Mets might surge ahead and hide from the rest of the National League East.
The Braves' struggles are apparent in all facets.
Hitting is hit or miss depending on the opposition and who's not on the injured list. Matt Olson leads the team with a .255 batting average. Austin Riley's hot start has cooled off and resulted in a .243 average. The team continues to strike out at an alarming pace, whiffing 358 times in the first 38 games.
The starting rotation lacks another reliable arm or two besides Max Fried, Kyle Wright and Charlie Morton. Maybe Tucker Davidson is that starter following a stellar outing on Tuesday.
The bullpen, the strength behind the team's postseason surge last year, has been hurt by injuries and ineffectiveness.
Wednesday was a perfect example of the current struggles Braves relievers are having.
The Braves blew three save opportunities against the Milwaukee Brewers. In the ninth, 10th and 11th innings, the Braves had a chance to close out a quality team and win their second straight but failed to convert. It was a similar fate to what the Braves experienced a couple of days earlier against the San Diego Padres. Atlanta had another opportunity to win a series against one of the National League's best teams but couldn't close. Timely hitting and strong pitching propelled the Braves to a 3-2 lead in the seventh inning but the bullpen and defense faltered down the stretch to a 7-3 loss.
The Braves will miss Tyler Matzek who was just placed on the injured list with shoulder discomfort.
Atlanta still has time to find its groove. The calendar has yet to turn to June and the team is not even a quarter of the way through the season. It's a very similar start to last year. The Braves are 17-21 compared to 18-20 last year. The Braves turned their season around with trades and a second-half surge. I am not sure this year's team can wait that long. The Mets are better and might just end the Braves' stranglehold on the division.
Might. There's still plenty of games left on the schedule to prove me wrong.
Clint Thompson is a special contributor to the Valdosta Daily Times.
