MASSILLON, Ohio — In an epic battle between two of America’s most storied high school football programs, the Valdosta Wildcats fell to the Massillon Tigers by the score of 28-17.
The Wildcats started hot, scoring on their opening drive thanks to a 70-yard dash by senior running back Shakevius Wright. Three plays later, QB Todd Robinson found wide receiver Eli Lewis over the middle for a 15-yard touchdown. The extra point by Franklin Garcia made the score 7-0 with 10:18 left in the 1st quarter.
After the Wildcats stalled a Tiger drive at midfield and forced a punt, the ‘Cats got back to work on their own 20. Valdosta came out with a quick first down pass to Korey Fudge. Three plays later on third and 3, Robinson found Prince Jean on a nice 63-yard catch and run, thanks in part to great blocking on the perimeter by the wide receivers. Garcia’s extra point was true, making the score 14-0 with 5:43 left in the 1st quarter.
Both defenses bowed their backs for the next 10 minutes with Valdosta forcing back to back three-and-outs. Massillon finally got on the board with a seven-play, 80-yard drive highlighted by senior transfer quarterback DaOne Owen’s 75 yard run and Dorian Pringle’s one-yard touchdown plunge. A Vincent Keller PAT made the score 14-7 Valdosta with 6:22 left until half.
Both defenses held strong with Valdosta clinging to the same 14-7 lead as both teams headed to the locker room for halftime.
The Tigers came out hot in the third quarter with an Owen’s 69-yard scoring run on the first play from scrimmage. A Keller kick knotted things up at 14.
Three series later, Massillon turned to Pringle with big first down runs of 7 and 14 yards. With 5:07 left in the 3rd quarter, the series culminated with a 21 yard TD scamper by Pringle. Keller’s PAT gave Massillon its first lead of the game, a lead they would never relinquish.
The Wildcats responded on the ensuing drive, going 67 yards before being stalled at Massillon’s 13. Garcia’s 29 yard field goal cut the lead to 21-17 with.11:53 left in the game. A highlight was a great throw and catch from Robinson to Jamill Williams for 49 yards.
The final score of the game came on an Owens 65-yard touchdown run followed by Keller PAT making the score 28-17. Leading the way for the ‘Cats on defense were Jaylin Bentley (8 unassisted tackles, 8 assisted tackles), Eric Brantley (5 unassisted tackles, 4 assisted), and Jontavious McGriff (4 unassisted tackles, 3 assisted). Brantley and McGriff shared a sack.
The offense was led by Wright who had 20 rushes for 111 yards. Robinson added 12-of-20 passing for 210 yards with a pair of touchdowns and one Interception. Two receivers had big games with Jean hauling in four catches for 85 yards and Lewis catching five for 63 yards and a touchdown.
The Wildcats will be in action next Friday, Aug. 25, as they travel to Adel to take on the Cook Hornets at 7:30 p.m.
