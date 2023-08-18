TIFTON — The Lowndes Vikettes made it a sweep Thursday, Aug. 17, winning volleyball matches against Warner Robins and host Tift County.
The match with Tift went to three sets. Tift’s Lady Devils won the first, 25-18, with the Lowndes coming back for a similar 25-16 to send it to a third a deciding set. There, the Vikings were able to edge their hosts, 15-13.
Lowndes began the evening against Warner Robins. Though Lowndes swept, the scores were equally close. The Vikings were never headed in a 25-22 first set. The second needed extra time after the teams tied at 24-24. Lowndes won the next two points and the match, 26-24.
Next on the schedule is the Wildcat Invitational at Valdosta High. The Vikings begin their morning with Perry at 10 a.m., according to MaxPreps’ schedule, with action continuing throughout the day.
Lowndes will have another three-team match Aug. 22 at Lee County, against Lee and Perry, before coming home Aug. 24 to face Thomas County Central and Branford, Fla.
