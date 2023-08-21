MOULTRIE — It’s not every day that you see a team force five interceptions in a single game.
“We didn’t even have five interceptions in two weeks of practice, and we had five in one day,” head coach Adam Carter said.
Those five interceptions were more than enough for the Vikings (1-0), who cruised past the Christ School Greenies (0-1) of Arden, N.C., 46-21 in the Georgia-Carolina Challenge Saturday, Aug. 19.
The Georgia-Carolina Challenge, held at Mack Tharpe Stadium in Moultrie, proved to be a clean sweep for Georgia. The Colquitt County Packers beat the Dutch Fork Silver Foxes of Irmo, S.C., 48-17, in the nightcap.
Carter had high praise for his team’s defensive performance.
“I think they played hard,” Carter said. “Any time you can have five turnovers and get after their quarterback is a positive. We tried to figure out what our kids do well. We tried to emphasize the stuff that they do well, and hopefully I can continue to identify some of those things that they’re comfortable with and just put them in positions to be successful.”
Still, it was tough sledding for the Vikings as they found themselves trailing early.
After two quick possessions from the Greenies, the Vikings were up 3-0 midway through the first quarter. Disaster struck when junior quarterback Marvis Parrish threw a ball right into the hands of defensive end Josh Harrison. Harrison then took the ball back for a pick six to give the Greenies a 7-3 lead.
It was a bad case of déjà vu for the Vikings. They had an eerily similar play happen in their fall scrimmage against Tift County.
While Carter was disappointed about the mistake happening again, he was proud of his team’s response.
“You make the same mistake, and obviously, it’s a gut punch,” Carter said. “The kids responded. The offense responded. I think the whole game of football and life is about a response. I am proud of them, but we got to eliminate that stuff.”
The Vikings caught their first big break of the game at the start of the second quarter. The Greenies, having driven down deep into Vikings territory, opted to go for it on a fourth-and-one. However, the Vikings’ defense stood tall to force a turnover on downs.
Parrish and the Vikings marched right down the field, with junior running back Aalim Brown capping off the drive with a seven-yard touchdown. The Vikings went up 11-7 following a successful two-point conversion.
The Vikings got their first interception of the day on their very next drive. Senior defensive back Anthony Carter beat the receiver to the punch to set up the Vikings in prime field position.
Lowndes added on to their lead a few plays later as senior running back Jacarre’ Fleming plowed his way into the end zone for a touchdown, giving the Vikings an 18-7 lead.
The Greenies went three and out on their next possession as quarterback Mason Holtzclaw overthrew wide receiver and defensive back Khalil Conley, who had gotten past the Vikings’ coverage.
The squandered big play opportunity led to another Vikings touchdown drive. After Parrish converted a fourth-and-three on a completion to junior wide receiver Jaylin Carter, Fleming rumbled for a 31-yard touchdown run as the Vikings went up 25-7.
The Greenies’ implosion continued on their next drive. Holtzclaw tossed his second interception of the afternoon, this time to junior cornerback Jaquan Thomas.
As the first half drew to a close, Brown broke through for his second rushing touchdown of the day as the Vikings went into the locker room up 32-7.
Though neither team scored in the third quarter, the Vikings still kept coming up with big plays. Junior strong safety KJ Massey came up with interception number three for the Vikings, bringing a promising Christ School drive to a screeching halt.
The Vikings special teams also came up with a big play, taking advantage of a facemask penalty on the Greenies and converting a fake punt.
The fourth quarter proved to be full of big plays for both teams. Conley blew past the Vikings’ secondary for an 80-yard touchdown run to make the score 32-14.
After a failed onside kick attempt, the Vikings stretched the lead back out to 25. Parrish found senior wide receiver Keylan Hicks downfield, and Hicks did the rest, taking it into the end zone for a 46-yard touchdown reception.
Holtzclaw threw his fourth interception of the afternoon as the fourth different Viking came down with the ball. This time it was junior linebacker Coleman Lewis making the play.
However, the Vikings were unable to add to their lead, coming up short on a field goal attempt. The Greenies scored on another long touchdown pass, this time from running back Calvin Williams.
Following a short possession from the Vikings, the Greenies had their last gasp snuffed out by Thomas, who cut off the route and secured his second interception of the afternoon.
The Vikings then tacked on one more touchdown for good measure. On fourth and goal, Fleming muscled his way into the end zone for a one-yard score.
It was a strong start for the Vikings’ dynamic running back duo in Fleming and Brown, who combined for five rushing touchdowns. Fleming finished the game with 21 carries for 111 yards and three touchdowns. Brown also had 21 carries, rushing for 78 yards and two touchdowns.
Carter credited his team’s offensive game plan for their success running the ball despite facing a defense that had multiple top prospects.
“They’re really good on defense, and they got those guys up front and that linebacker blitzing,” Carter said. “They caused a lot of problems, but just stick to the plan. You want every play to be a touchdown, but that’s not how it’s going to be. You just got to keep pounding, and then our running backs are really good. If you give them a little bit, they’ll make something happen. Coach Bailey and that offensive staff stuck to the plan and stuck to it even when the going got hard. We’ll build off the run game for sure.”
UP NEXT Lowndes: The Vikings will be back at home to take on the Gadsden County Jaguars of Havana, Fla., on Aug. 25 at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.