VALDOSTA — Lowndes split its volleyball matches, Thursday, Aug. 24, playing opponents from two different states.
The Vikettes defeated Thomas County Central, 2-0, but fell to Branford (Fla.), 2-1. Besides the victory, Lowndes celebrated Milly Prince for her 1,000th career dig.
Prince was credited with 16 dogs against Branford on MaxPreps. Annabelle Kerrigan led the squad with six kills, with Emerson Melvin at five kills.
The win against TCC brought Lowndes’ record to 8-2 on the season.
Lownes was scheduled to take on Leon, Fla. Aug. 29, and has has home matches Aug. 31 against Columbia and Tift County. Matches start at 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.