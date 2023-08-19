ATLANTA — Lowndes and Valdosta football players were recently among six Region 1-7A athletes named to the Georgia High School Football Daily preseason All-State list.
Both the Wildcats and Vikings had a player named on the defensive side of the ball. Making it for Valdosta was defensive lineman Eric Brantley. Lowndes’ pick was punter Carson Page.
Brantley was responsible for 55 total tackles in 2022, according to team stats posted on MaxPreps. An amazing 32 of these tackles were for losses. He had a team high of 11 sacks and 20 quarterback hurries while also forcing a fumble. Not content to star on one side of the ball, Brantley ran for seven touchdowns.
Though injured in an offseason incident, Brantley was active in Valdosta’s scrimmage against Thomasville, including a near-score on a fumble recovery.
Page is the pick for the Vikings in the normally under-appreciated role of punting.
Lowndes’ MaxPreps stats credit Page with 54 boots in 2022 for an average of 37.4 yards. Fourteen of his kicks landed inside the 20. Though not Lowndes’ normal kicker, Page did provide two extra points.
Other Region 1 GHSF Daily preseason All-State selections were from Colquitt County: receiver Ny Carr, tight end Landen Thomas and kicker Brett Fitzgerald on offense and lineman Tyson Reed on defense.
