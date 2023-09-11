VALDOSTA — The Lowndes Vikings (3-0) overcame another slow start Friday to send the Rock Creek Christian Academy Eagles (1-2) back to Upper Marlboro, Maryland, empty-handed, winning 23-12.
It was the first time the Vikings took the field since Hurricane Idalia rocked south Georgia and north Florida. The storm brought down many trees and power lines and displaced people from their homes.
Head coach Adam Carter said it was tough to return to football activities following the storm.
“We still have some kids that were dealing with some stuff, and we had a couple that had to go out of town because they were displaced from their homes,” Carter said. “We didn’t have a very good Monday and Tuesday, but there was a lot of kids who had a lot of stuff going on that wasn’t football related, and so it was tough.”
Carter added: “I told them today when we did our meeting before we came out, I said, ‘The last nine or 10 days have been very tough on this community and most of y’all, but for the next couple of hours right here, go out there and lay it on the line. There’s going to be people sitting in them stands tonight that may not even have power yet, but they’re going to be here to support you.’”
The Eagles quickly got on the board first, taking advantage of a couple of mistakes by the Viking defense. Still, it was a huge gamble on a fourth-and-17 that got Rock Creek in the end zone as quarterback Kash Carter connected with wide receiver Jayden Kitchens for a 19-yard touchdown. The Eagles failed on the PAT, however, leaving the score at 6-0.
After a quick three and out by the Vikings, the Eagles caught a huge break on a would-be interception. The ball was tipped up into the air and fell right into the hands of wide receiver Giyahni Kontosis.
Kontosis then sprinted 55 yards down the sideline to set up a five-yard touchdown run from Carter a few plays later. The Eagles failed on the two-point try.
The Vikings put together a strong drive at the top of the second quarter as third down proved to be the money down for junior quarterback Marvis Parrish and the offense. Parrish finished the drive himself, punching it in from nine yards out to make it 12-7.
While Carter was proud of the team’s success on third down and Parrish’s ability to extend plays on third down, he was critical of the numerous third-and-long situations the offense found themselves in.
“Our thing on third down is going to be getting them into third-and-short situations not third-and-long situations,” Carter said. “You’re a much better football team when you’re able to put drives together on third-and-short, much better than third-and-long. … Marvis is able to extend the play some. Sometimes he wasn’t, sometimes he was. He kept his eyes downfield and was able to do some stuff.”
The Vikings trimmed the Eagles’ lead to just two a few drives later on a 34-yard field goal from sophomore kicker Aiden Andrews.
The Eagles put together a promising drive towards the end of the first half, marching into Viking territory. However, the Vikings shut down their scoring opportunity as a big run from running back Aveon Cobb turned into a fumble.
The Vikings took the lead midway through the third quarter on a critical fourth-and-two. Parrish sprinted out to his right and somehow connected with junior wide receiver Aidan Sefa in tight coverage along the sideline. Sefa then kept himself inbounds and dashed to the end zone for a 39-yard touchdown.
“Sefa made an incredible catch that probably saved the game,” Carter said of the play.
The Eagles were mistake-prone throughout the second, putting the ball on the ground on multiple possessions. However, most of the true damage came in the fourth quarter when they had three turnovers.
The first of those came on a bizarre muffed punt. Senior long snapper Weston Edwards bolted down the field and corralled in the ball as it bounced off the returner.
Though the Vikings came up empty-handed on their ensuing possession, the defense got the ball right back. Senior defensive back Marlon Evans forced a fumble on a pass completion, with senior linebacker Camerin Rigdon recovering the ball.
The Vikings were forced to settle for a field goal on their next drive, with Andrews knocking it through once more to push the Vikings’ lead to eight.
An interception brought an end to the Eagles’ next drive as junior safety KJ Massey picked off Carter. Andrews then all but ended the game as he drilled a 42-yard field goal to give the Vikings a two-score advantage with two minutes to play.
Carter had no doubt Andrews would make the field goal.
“We literally said in the huddle, ‘Where does he want it,’” Carter said. “’Where does he want it? Does he want it on the hash? Does he want it on the middle of the field? Where does he want it?’ We were going to kick that ball the whole time. I asked Coach McCullough where he wanted it, and he said, ‘Coach, it doesn’t matter. He’s going to make it.’”
UP NEXT
Lowndes- The Vikings host their third straight game as the East Coweta Indians (4-0) pay a visit to Martin Stadium on Sept. 15 at 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.