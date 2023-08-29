TIFTON — Tuesday’s softball game between Tift County and Lowndes has been canceled, according to Tift head coach Taylor Barber.
The schools had been watching the radar all day and initially moved up the start time to 4:30 p.m. and canceled the junior varsity game. That proved optimistic, with Barber announcing the varsity game was called off as well at 2:30.
It is unknown if the teams will try to make up the game at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.