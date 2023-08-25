VALDOSTA — It’s the second week of the year, but still a wait for all four of the county’s high school football teams to be in action. While Valwood makes its debut this week, Georgia Christian is off. Lowndes has another out-of-state opponent, but will be home and Valdosta is making a trip it has not made since the Dwight Eisenhower administration.
This week’s matchups see Lowndes host Gadsden County, Fla., Valdosta play at Cook and Valwood make a long trip up the coast to St. Andrew’s School.
The VHS Wildcats are going to Cook for the first time since 1953, way back when both teams were in Class A (Georgia’s top classification was AA at that time). Cook has inhabited two stadiums since the last time they host a home game in the series; Valdosta will play at the facility on GA Highway 37, next to Cook High.
The Hornets are 1-0 to Valdosta’s 0-1, having defeated Pelham in their 2023 opener, 28-0. Keshun McKeever scored two Cook touchdowns on the ground, rushing for 166 yards. Drew Folsom threw for two touchdowns and 87 receiving yards went to Ny’shaun Wallace. Cook was an 8-4 team last year.
Valdosta travelled to Massillon, Ohio, last week, playing the school that has nearly been the Wildcats equal in wins over the decades. Massillon won, 28-17, despite a hot start by Valdosta.
Todd Robinson had 222 passing yards for the ‘Cats and two touchdowns. Prince Jean and Eli Lewis reeled in the scoring strikes. Jean had the most yardage of the two at 85, with Lewis having more catches, at six. Shakevious Wright ran for 109 yards rushing.
Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.
Valdosta will play its first home game next week against Banneker (1-0). The Trojans are at New Manchester Friday.
Gadsden, the team traveling to Lowndes, will play its first game of this year. The Jaguars, who hail from Havana, Fla., were a 2-8 team in 2022. Besides Lowndes, they will also play at Tift County this season. Lowndes won previous contest between the two, 33-0.
The Vikings got off to a red hot start, dominating Christ School (N.C.) iMoultrie, 46-21. Like they showed in their scrimmage against Tift, Lowndes has a loaded backfield. Jacarre’ Felming ran for 111 yards and three touchdowns from Jacarre’ Fleming, plus 78 yards and two scores via Aalim Brown. That made the job easier for quarterback Marvis Parrish, not that he needed any help.
Parrish had 114 passing yards, with a touchdown reception by Kaylan Hicks.
This is the second of three games Lowndes plays against out-of-state opponents. Next week, they will host West Broward (Fla.). West Broward also begins its season this week, playing against fellow Sunshine State school, Cypress Bay.
Valwood, which had a rare opening week bye, will go to Savannah for their St. Andrew’s.
The Lions, who went 5-4 last year, blasted Thomas Jefferson Academy, 34-0, a week ago. Thomas Jefferson are the reigning GIAA Class AA champions. Richard Williams was the force for St. Andrew’s in the contest, rushing for three touchdowns and 101 yards. Amari Cook was right behind him at 90 yards, according to MaxPreps stats. St. Andrew’s barely threw the ball.
This game will be the debut for new Valwood coach Brad Wells. The Valiants were 7-5 a year ago under Justin Henderson, advancing to the GIAA Class 3A semifinals
Valwood will host Frederica Academy next week. The Knights are essentially playing a 3-AAA schedule, having played Brookwood last week and Tiftarea Academy this week.
Georgia Christian stays at home after their opening game loss at Flint River Academy. The Generals led after the 1st quarter in that contest, but were unable to get any momentum against Flint River afterwards.
Also around the area, Brooks County goes to Wayne County; Berrien hosts Atkinson County; Lanier County will be at home against Telfair County and Clinch County goes to Montezuma to play Macon County.
