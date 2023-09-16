VALDOSTA — The Lowndes Vikettes completed a regular season sweep of Valdosta in softball Thursday, winning 9-0 and 15-0 contests.
Camden Anders won again in the circle for Lowndes, according to official stats on GameChanger. The senior struck out 10 batters in five innings. Valdosta had three hits for the game.
Gracie Williams had two hits for the Vikettes and scored twice. Lowndes worked quickly, with six runs in the first frame.
The nightcap needed only three innings. Lowndes again put up a six-spot in the first and walked it off with a five-run third. Anders and Madelyn Dailey combined for a no-hitter, with eight of the nine outs being by strikeout.
Williams and Katie Huffmaster each drove in dour runs.
Lee County will play Lowndes at home Monday in a non-region game. They’ll host Colquitt County Tuesday in region, then return the favor with a doubleheader in Moultrie Sept. 21. Valdosta goes to Worth County Monday, then Richmond Hill Tuesday. Richmond Hill will be at Valdosta in a doubleheader Sept. 21.
