LEESBURG — Kendall Johnson was the fastest of them all Sept. 9 and Lowndes swept the high school portion of the Lee County Invitational cross country meet.
The Vikings won easily, 60 pounds to second place Houston County’s 102. The Vikettes edged Lee for the crown, 63-64. Seven Lowndes runners were in the top 28 for points.
Johnson’s time was 20:27, according to results input on MileSplit GA, some 90 seconds ahead of second place. Ashley Arizmendi was 14th individually in 23:32. Lily Cox, Kelsie Herndon and Valerie Roberts completed the lineup of those scoring points for Lowndes.
The Vikings placed two runners in the top seven. Toshiya Bass ran in 17:12 for third place and Jack Sorensen’s 17:22 saw him place seventh individually. Lowndes’ other counting runners were Dylan Chambers, Avery Adkins and Michael Gemma. Hogan Wright and Corbin Young placed in the top 40, all crossing the finish line in under 20 minutes.
Valwood’s top individual finisher in the boys meet was Ethan Burnett in 17:19, good for sixth individually.
The Lady Valiants were fourth as a team at Lee County, paced by Ella Burnett’s fourth place run in 22:25. Valwood scored 142 points for the meet.
Besides Burnett, the Lady Valiants got points from Vanessa Smith, Ella Bease, Ava Garrett and Annabel Musgrove. Megan Allison was their alternate runner.
Meanwhile in Douglas, Highland Christian ran away with the top spot in the Blake Smith Invitational, hosted by Coffee.
Highland had the top overall runner, Aiden Keen, whose time MileSplit put at 17:16. Jacob Howington was fifth, Ty Milligan was sixth and Noah Howington was seventh. All finished in 18:33 or less. Justin Daniely was the other counting Highland runner, though teammates Toby Deleon and Gideon Avery were right behind him.
Valdosta earned third and fourth place individually with Patrick Wallace and David Boatright, respectively. Their times were 17:26 and 17:52.
Figuring into the Wildcats’ totals were Brandon Reyes, Zane Trible and Carter McGhin as well.
Highland had 37 points, with Valdosta High second at 43.
Valdosta only had three female runners in Douglas, two short of a full squad. Amelia Blevins was fifth individually in 25:14. Maggie Matheny and Breniyah Sutton were their other runners. Highland had two runners, Susannah Byram and Emma Skweres. Byram was sixth, Skweres was ninth.
