ROCHELLE — Lowndes High and Middle School Vikings both won their sections of the Patriot Pride Invitational Aug. 19 in Rochelle, the opening date of the 2023 cross country schedule.
The high school Vikings had 43 points on the day, nine better than Bleckley County in the 11-team field. LMS’ runners were even more dominant, MileSplit GA listing them with an astounding 15 points. That is the least a team can score. Lowndes earned the top five spots at the race.
The Vikettes were 2nd as a team in the high school race at 78 points. Bleckley won at 26 points.
Jack Sorensen led the way for the high school squad with a 17:06 finish, 4th place overall, but third among counting runners. Toshiya Bass, Isaac Chambers and Dylan Chambers all joined him in the top 10. Avery Adkins’ 21st lace (20 for team points) was the other counting runner for the Vikings. Hogan Wright and Michael Gemma were in the top 25 placers.
For the Vikettes, Kendall Johnson was 3rd at 20:48. The rest of their counting runners placed in the top 25, though Bleckley’s dominance — the Lady Royals had 10 of the first 16 finishers — meant their point totals were less. Ashley Arizmendi, Lily Cox, Valerie Roberts and Lillie Rohrbach earned the remainder of the team’s points.
River Thurston earned 1st for the middle school boys in 11:51. On his tail were teammates Max Shelly, Andrew Chick, Tristan Coats and Masa Hammond, ensuring no other school would be close their total. Dominic Johnson, Gabriel Uyeno and Simeon Anderson had top 18 times.
LMS’ fastest female runner was Lydia Chambers at 15:10 for 9th place.
