VALDOSTA—Lowndes head coach Jamey DuBose and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from the Vikings Facebook page.
“After consulting with the doctor, we thought my treatment could be best administered through the doctors and nurses at the hospital,” the statement said. “My symptoms have already improved. I am confident that I will continue to improve and be released soon.”
Lowndes County Schools announced that the entire varsity football team was placed under quarantine on Wednesday.
The Vikings suspended all football activities until Oct. 26, cancelling two of their scheduled games in the process.
They’re scheduled to return to action against Tift on Oct. 30 to begin Region 1-7A play.
