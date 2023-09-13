VALDOSTA — The Lowndes Vikettes won a 9-1 softball contest at Valdosta Tuesday, the Region 1-7A opener for both schools.
Though the Vikettes scored in the first inning, Valdosta kept it close most of the way.
Channing Smith scored on a bases loaded walk in the opening frame, according to stats input by Lowndes on GameChanger.
The Vikettes made it 4-0 in the second, a score that stuck until Lowndes added five runs over the last two innings.
Camden Anders hit a two-run homer and Taylor Smith had a solo shot. Anders was the winning pitcher for the night, fanning 14, according to GameChanger.
Valdosta’s only run came in the bottom of the seventh, Nariah Bennett breaking up the shutout on a double.
esselyn Johnson struck out four for Valdosta. Only four of the nine runs were earned.
While Valdosta and Lowndes have not been frequent opponents over the past decade, this was first time the Lady ‘Cats were not run-ruled by their rivals since 2015. Lowndes has won all 14 encounters played since 2012.
The sides were scheduled for a doubleheader Thursday at Lowndes. Valdosta has a road game scheduled for Monday at Worth County, before its series against Richmond Hill. Lowndes is to be home Monday against Lee County, with a region series against Colquitt County following.
