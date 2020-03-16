The Youth Futures Baseball/Softball season must make adjustments. The Coronavirus situation is unfortunate for a lot of athletes everywhere, especially the Futures kids and families. The first concern is the safety of the players, parents, staff and fans. With that in mind, the league will follow a similar schedule with the local school systems.
On the bright side, the league will have more time to prepare for the season, umpires will be better prepared and athletic fields will be improved.
The following are important adjustments the league will make for the upcoming weeks and months:
The league has suspended the first 2 weeks of the season with no games as well as the opening ceremony. The tentative start date will be March 30 using the current game schedule. The opening ceremonies will be rescheduled.
The league plans on making up the missed games on Fridays, Saturdays and possibly extending the season an extra week. The facility will continue to be open for practices and/or scrimmages if you so choose.
Practice time slots are as follows 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 7 p.m. Scheduling procedures will remain the same by texting or calling 229-548-8001. Coach packets may be picked up at the Boys Club Athletic Office until 5 p.m. If unable to come by, packets will be at the concession stand on Mon., Tues. and Thurs. 5-6 p.m.
Futures will continue to monitor the situation closely, adjustments will be made if needed.
