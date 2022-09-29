Valdosta, GA (31601)

Today

Partly cloudy. Windy. Low around 60F. N winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy. Low around 60F. N winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.