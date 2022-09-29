The 33rd Annual YMCA Golf Tournament will be held Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 at Kinderlou Forest Golf Club.
The event is sponsored by Hargray, Valdosta Toyota and Pepsi.
Schedule of events:
Registration starts at 10 a.m.
Putting Contest, 10 a.m.-End of Play
Opening Ceremonies, 10:45 a.m.
Shotgun Start, 11 a.m.
Boxed lunches will be provided. Awards and raffle will be held at completion of play.
Tournament awards include:
Low Net Score, 1st and 2nd Place Teams
Low Gross Score, 1st and 2nd Place Teams
1 Longest Drive Holes
2 Longest Putt Holes
2 Closet to Pin Holes
3 Hole In One Holes
The Y golf event raises thousands of dollars and sponsors the Greater Valdosta United Way, and gives Y scholarships to deserving kids, families and individuals.
To register online, visit: www.valdostaymca.org
If you would like to sponsor, be a prize donor or volunteer, or for more information, call the Y at (229) 244-4646 or email: cmaddox@valdostaymca.com
