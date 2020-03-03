VALDOSTA—It took some time but Valdosta baseball (5-5) was able to walk away from Noel George Field on Tuesday night as winners against the Lowndes Vikings (6-6).
The Wildcats beat their crosstown rivals 4-1 in the first game of the season series, with the previously scheduled game being altered by wet weather.
“We’re just so proud of our guys,” Valdosta head coach Brad Porter said after the game. “I think everybody knows we’re extremely young right now. For them to come over in this environment and just compete and limit the mental mistakes and continue to put pressure on a very good Lowndes team. Just so proud of those guys.”
The two teams skated through the first few innings unscathed before the Wildcats drew blood. They jumped to a 3-1 advantage by the top of the seventh as the Vikings put Sage O’Berry on the mound to preserve a chance at a comeback.
But Eli Batts crushed a pitch over the right centerfield wall to give the Valdosta a 4-1 advantage as his teammates mobbed him at home plate.
O’Berry was able to make it through the rest of the inning without giving up a run thanks to two plays by third baseman Dominic Velez, but the blow had been dealt.
Valdosta went to Justin Rome in the final inning and he shut Lowndes down, catching a pitch that was hit back to the mound for the final out of the contest.
After the out, the Wildcats celebrated on the Viking's field as Lowndes tried to evaluate its second consecutive home loss.
“They just outplayed us, bottom line,” Lowndes coach Ryan Page said about the Wildcats. “I told our kids about 30 minutes before the game they weren’t ready. They just mentally were not ready for whatever reason. That’s my fault, I’ll take the blame for that and we’ll rock on. Credit their pitching staff. They hit the ball when they needed to and just gave us a good old butt whooping today.”
With the first region game of the year looming on Friday, the Vikings will have to pick up the pieces quickly if they hope to get out of the rut.
The Vikings will host Colquitt County (2-8) on Friday in a region doubleheader.
“We’ve got to start believing in the process and the things that we’re teaching,” Page said about what the team needs. “When we do those things well we’re pretty good. But for whatever reason we lose focus and decide we’re going to do things a little different. When we decide to be selfish and do those things we get in trouble. We don’t do the things that we need to to win. Hopefully we get that corrected and we’ll work on in the next couple of days and hopefully give Colquitt a run for their money.”
The Wildcats will host a region game against Northside on Friday before hosting Lowndes next Monday in the second game of the series.
It’ll give the Vikings a chance to exact revenge or Valdosta a chance to continue its winning ways.
“It’s Winnersville,” Porter said about the rivalry with the Vikings. “You just can’t wait to get to this game. It’s a great opportunity for their kids and our kids to compete with guys that they’ve grown up with. I’m just so proud of our guys and so impressed with Lowndes. They’ve got a good baseball team and they’re very well-coached. It’s a good win for us.”
UP NEXT
Game one of the Lowndes and Colquitt doubleheader is at 5:30 on Friday at Noel George Field.
Valdosta and Northside will face off at 6 p.m. on Friday at Bazemore Field.
