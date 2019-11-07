With title in hand, Bulldogs won't ease into postseason

THOMASVILLE — With a region championship in hand and at least two home playoff games in their back pocket, the Thomasville Bulldogs head to Early County on Friday night for their regular season finale with the Bobcats. If you think the Bulldogs will play it safe this week and rest certain starters in preparation for next week's Class AA playoffs, guess again.
“We don't have that process in our mind whatsoever. We're going out and playing just like it's game one of the season,” Thomasville coach Zach Grage said. “We're approaching it just like it being the state championship game. Everybody's playing. Everybody's going; full scheme, full everything.”
Thomasville is fully rested after its bye week, which came on the heels of a resounding 67-23 victory over Region 1 rival Berrien. The win captured the region crown for the Bulldogs and the subsequent two home playoff games in the first two rounds of the state playoffs. But a region crown isn't enough for Grage and his Bulldogs. They are aiming for an undefeated region record.
“I've put a couple of things on them. If they want a banner, they've got to go 4-0. We're not doing ties or tiebreakers," Grage said. "There's a lot of things we're putting on them to make them understand how important this is and make them understand the momentum we need to carry into the playoffs. We can't put anything on them to give them the opportunity to think that they can have a day off and it doesn't matter. Anytime you're able to compete; checkers, badminton, football; anytime you're able to compete with somebody, you better turn it on.”
If the Bulldogs' momentum is to continue, they'll have to knock off an Early County team that's locked up the No. 4 seed in the region. The Bobcats are 5-4 and 1-2 in region play, capped by last week's 49-8 win over Berrien. Early County also has wins over Miller County, Cook, Worth County and Randolph-Clay.
“Early is a good team, they can beat you,” Grage said.
Thomasville defeated Early County last year 56-3.
