The Georgia Christian Generals shut out the Vidalia Heritage Eagles with a 3-0 victory on Monday.
Grant Garrett threw five innings of scoreless ball to keep Vidalia from scoring a single run. Mason Finney came on in relief to finish the game out, not allowing any runs to score. The pitching was strong on both sides. Garrett struck out 10, Finney struck out four, while Mason Beacham sat down nine for Vidalia.
One bright spot for Vidalia Heritage Academy was a double by Ledger Curl in the first inning.
Garrett earned the win for Generals. He surrendered zero runs on one hit over five innings, striking out 10 with no walks.
Beacham took the loss for Vidalia Heritage Academy. He surrendered one runs on three hits over five innings, striking out nine.
Garrett led Generals with two doubles in three at bats. The Generals were sure-handed in the field and didn't commit a single error. Christian Powell had the most chances in the field with 14.
Curl went 1-for-3 at the plate to lead Vidalia Heritage Academy in hits.
