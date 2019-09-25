Per Lowndes County Athletics policy, regular season home events that are sell outs shall be live streamed.
It is now apparent the Winnersville Class game between Lowndes and Valdosta this Friday will be a sellout and this game will be streamed live. The streaming is made possible by the LHS Technology Student Association (TSA), ESE Networks and the Voice of the Vikings. Please use the following link for accessing the streaming of the game: http://www.esenetworks.com/live-events.aspx?id=4591
The cost of the live stream will be $9.99. Viewers should visit the site before kickoff and follow the instructions required to order the game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.