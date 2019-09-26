Winner Takes All: Lowndes, Valdosta face off in battle of unbeaten foes

VALDOSTA –– Two wins over out-of-state opponents set up a battle of unbeaten teams in this year's Winnersville Classic.
Valdosta downed Beaufort of South Carolina last Friday with a 44-7 victory while Lowndes stunned No. 12 Miami Northwestern with a 48-21 win over the Bulls.
Now, the two sides are set to face off in the most anticipated game of the season.
“The most disciplined team, the most physical team and the team that plays the hardest will win this game,” Lowndes head coach Randy McPherson said. “Discipline. Physicality. Playing hard.”
The Vikings average 45.2 points per game and have held opponents to 10.2 points per game. They’ve knocked off top-ranked teams, overcome a peculiar road trip, and are unblemished at home this season.
But they’ve yet to face a team like the Wildcats.
Valdosta averages 48.2 points per game and is powered by senior quarterback Tate Rodemaker and his arsenal of weapons. The Wildcats have done their share of downing top-ranked opponents after a 50-49 win over Colquitt earlier this season. They led 21-0 early in the contest and mounted a late drive to seal the win over the Packers.
The Wildcats offense is to be reckoned with.
And that high-powered offense is going full speed into Lowndes defense.
The Concrete Curtain has shut down every challenge, test and opponent with style. The Viking defense has provided the boost that Lowndes has needed to create breathing room.
Whenever the defense gets a stop, it takes pressure off of offense to score. Which opens the playbook for Lowndes and allows them to get their weapons active.
The trend has stayed true through every contest the far.
Drew’s lone touchdown came from an end zone to end zone fake punt in the opening quarter of the season opener.
Champagnat scored on defense and managed to squeeze a garbage time touchdown out in the 44-14 win for Lowndes.
Parkview was held to a single touchdown in that came in the first half of the 38-7 win over the No. 3 ranked Panthers.
East Coweta only managed a field goal in Lowndes’ only road game to date. 27-3 was the final in that contest.
And Miami Northwestern was able to score three touchdowns, but couldn’t outlast the Vikings who scored 48 points to down the Bulls.
Despite the strong showings thus far, none of those teams stack up to the Wildcats. Whether Valdosta came in with a winning or losing record, there is no way to compare the previous games to what the Wildcats bring.
“It’s the Winnersville Classic and with the rivalry, there’s nothing like this game,” associate head coach Josh Akers said. “There is no comparison.”
But the team can compare the effort they put forth against other teams. They’ve started fast and carried the energy through each contest.
And they’ll look for more of the same against the rival Wildcats.
“Same thing we did last week but just way better,” Jacurri Brown said on Wednesday. “Building on what we did last week. They’re in our way of what we want. It’s the biggest game because it’s the next game. We’ve just got to preserver and just dealt with all the adversity and get through it … we’re just going to take this game and handle it like we are supposed to handle it.”
Brown had two first half turnovers against Miami Northwestern and responded with 216 offensive yards and three touchdowns.
That’s largely due to his teammates who helped him bounce back in the contest. With a game of this magnitude the Vikings are keyed in on team play.
“Can’t go out there being your own person,” senior Gary Osby said. “Play as a whole defense. Play as a whole offense and pretty much do what our coaches tell us to do.”
When the final whistle is blown, one of these teams will exit Joe Wilson Field with a loss on its record. The other will party into the night as the talk of the town.
“You’ve just got to execute,” McPherson said. “You’ve got to trust your team. Our team is ready. I said disciplined but you can’t be a disciplined football team or a disciplined football player if you go out there worried. You’ve got to go out there and play.”
The Lowndes Vikings and Valdosta Wildcats will face off tonight at Martin Stadium on Joe Wilson Field at 8 p.m. in the Winnersville Classic.
