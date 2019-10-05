NASHVILLE – The Cook Hornets finally delivered a win for first-year head coach Jamie Rodgers. After spotting the Berrien Rebels a touchdown on their opening possession, the Hornets scored the final 37 points, including 29 in the second half to win their first game of the year 37-6.
Cook (1-6) will have next week off before opening Region 1-3A play at Worth County on Oct. 18.
“I'm so happy for these guys. It's not about the coaches, it's not about me, it's about the players,” Rodgers said. “I'm just happy they got their win.”
Quarterback Keyshawn Lucy powered the Hornets offense with 147 rushing yards, while also completing 7-of-9 passes for 84 yards. Cook scored on three of its four offensive possessions in the second half to go along with a 42-yard fumble return by Kenneth Mathis following a sack of Berrien quarterback Ja'Marquis Johnson.
“We've been playing really good the last three or four games in the second half. We've been falling behind in the first half trying to play catch up. Tonight, we got to play with a lead. Hopefully, that's beneficial later on in the year,” Rodgers said.
The Hornets tallied 365 yards on offense, including 281 on the ground.
After winning last year, the Rebels failed to beat the Hornets in back-to-back seasons. Their inability to move the ball offensively was one of their biggest downfalls Friday night. Berrien took the opening kickoff 14 plays, 74 yards and consumed more than eight minutes of time of possession. But the Rebels managed just 82 yards the rest of the game.
“We're a pretty good football team when we don't hurt ourselves and we don't make mistakes. That fumble just set everything off,” Berrien coach Tim Alligood said. “If we could ever quit hurting ourselves, then we're okay, we're a pretty good football team.”
Berrien trailed 16-6 in the third quarter when Johnson was hit from behind at midfield and fumbled the ball backward. Mathis led a host of Hornets defenders, recovered the loose ball and darted the other way for the score.
Cook added two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter which led to the blowout.
Berrien (2-4) has now lost three straight and will open Region 1-2A play next week at home against Fitzgerald.
