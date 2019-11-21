Win or Go Home: Deerfield gets rematch with Valwood in playoffs

HAHIRA –– Like any close contest, there are thoughts of what would happen if there was a rematch.
For Deerfield-Windsor, they’ll get that rematch against Valwood tonight.
The Valiants won the battle for the Region 3-AAA Championship against the Knights two weeks ago. Deerfield’s pass was intercepted on its final drive with a chance win it –– losing narrowly, 10-7.
Deerfield earned its rematch after a 27-3 victory over Bethlehem Christian Academy in the first-round of the GISA AAA Championships last Saturday.
Now, instead of the region championship at stake, it’s a matter of win and advance to the semifinals or go home. Even with the stakes higher than before, Valwood is still sticking to their previous game plan.
“Same old thing,” head coach Justin Henderson said about his approach this game. “On offens,e we’ve got to block a little bit better and when we do block we’ve got to execute a little better. Last time we played them, if the protection was there, we’d break down somewhere else. We’d have a receiver pop open, then the protection would break down. We’ve got to do a better job establishing the run to help ourselves out with that stuff. Defensively, we’ve got to stand up to the run again, get them off the field, emphasize third downs because every time they move those chains, that’s three and a half minutes off the clock, and that’s what we tell the guys.”
The Valiants enter this weekend with the passing yards leader and top two receivers in GISA AAA. Quarterback Pate Hogan has thrown for 1,594 yards with nine touchdowns. As for the receivers, Aalah Brown has 898 yards and Jaheim James has 537 yards while both have hauled in five touchdowns apiece.
Establishing the run game is something Valwood looks to do to open up its receivers, but attacking through air early may favor the Valiants in this rematch.
In the last matchup, two receivers for Valwood finished the game with over 100 yards receiving despite the offense getting little to nothing by running the ball. Deerfield is a big team and crowded the box last game, limiting Valwood’s running game.
With speed on the outside and a variety of weapons, Valwood has potential to win again but by a bigger margin to boost its confidence for a deeper postseason run.
On the other hand, the Valiants open the playoffs against a rival team seeking revenge. Deerfield will come out like a boxer that just lost his belt, circling his rematch to get it back.
“You know, it’s a different feel to it,” Henderson said about the rematch. “We’re playing Deerfield and it’s not just a regular old region game. It’s Deerfield –– a region rival and it’s a win or go home situation. We had a good practice week, kids are fired up so I feel good about that. (Tonight), both teams are going to be super fired up, it’s going to be a big atmosphere and I look for a good game.”
Valwood clinched a first-round bye so they had the advantage of getting a week of rest. They also clinched home field advantage which forces Deerfield to hit the road yet again. Deerfield traveled roughly three and a half hours away to Bethlehem last week and will travel an hour and a half this weekend to play Valwood.
The Valiants host the Knights tonight at 7:30 at Goddard Field.
