VALDOSTA – The Lowndes Vikings (10-2) escaped with a tough 55-54 home victory against AA Thomasville (11-3) Wednesday night.
With about 30 seconds remaining, senior guard Aaron Williams turned a steal into the game-winning layup, bringing a messy and physical close to a messy and physical game.
“I feel like we did enough to at least win the game,” Vikings head coach Reshon Benjamin said. “I’m still displeased with how we played the majority of the game…but at a certain point you just got to do enough to win.”
Williams did just enough, cornering AJ Dent against the half-court line and JJ Williams forced a fumble and a turnover, which Aaron Williams scooped up and took the remaining length of the court and stopped on a dime to flip it up and take the lead, with a Bulldog defender sailing by in his wake.
“We just wanted to create pressure…JJ and Aaron are naturally pressing defensive guys, so we felt like if we created pressure right there, especially around the half-court line, it would turn it our favor,” Benjamin said of the Vikings plans in the final 30 seconds while down a point and without the ball.
But it was enough for the Vikings, escaping with a narrow one-point victory.
Thomasville had an answer to every small run the Vikings tried to go on throughout the second half, but ultimately, they didn’t have enough for Williams’ 13 points and game winning steal and JC Riley.
The physicality wore on the senior big man, who had a bloodied lip by halftime. However, that didn’t stop the 6-9 center from scoring seven of his 17 points in the fourth quarter, and the Vikings needed every last one; the teams tied the final quarter 15-15.
“There’s not many teams that can contend with him down low, he’s 6-9,” Benjamin said of Riley. The third year Vikings coach had plenty more to say about his big man.
“If he just touches it, it creates double teams and mismatches and he can kick out and get open shots,” Benjamin said. “So that was the key in the second half. Make sure you get the ball inside, get it down low, make sure he at least touches it even if he’s not in position to score, somebody’s going to be open from the double team.”
Riley opened the game with a couple buckets, but was scoreless for some of the first and all of the second quarter. It was in the second half when Riley really came alive, scoring 13 points, partially from no longer hunting the calls he knew he wasn’t getting.
He was also, as always, as key facilitator moving the ball around, but it was a different story for the whole team in the first half and in the first quarter especially according to Benjamin.
“I feel like we looked bad… That was probably our worst first quarter performance all year… We didn’t come out with that fire, we didn’t start with it,” Benjamin stated firmly.
The first quarter actually ended 12-10 in favor of the Vikings. What Benjamin was so displeased about was the Bulldogs run late in that quarter that continued into the next and left the Bulldogs with a 26-21 advantage going into halftime.
Riley and the Vikings slowly but surely erased that lead in the beginning of the third, but the rest of the game was a rock fight. Twenty-one free throws were shot by both teams in the second half alone.
JJ Williams added 12 points and six assists for the Vikings, who Benjamin says continue to impress him and reward his faith in them.
”That’s what I like about this group: no matter how tough it gets, no matter the odds stacked against ‘em, they’re resilient," Benjamin said. "They’re going to fight, they’re going to bounce back and they’ll find a way.”
