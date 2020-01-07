HAHIRA –– The Valwood Lady Valiants (1-6) fell short 65-49 against Crisp Academy (3-9) on Monday night.
Despite what the scoreboard may tell, the game was an uphill battle the Lady Valiants fought and clawed back into after trailing from the opening tip.
Trailing late in the third quarter Valwood guard Alexis Gosier took over with a series of steals; slashing through the lane for a couple layups and capped it all with a three that shook the gym.
It was a game then, 40-38. The Lady Valiants grabbed their first lead with roughly 2 minutes left in the third quarter.
Gosier was hot, but in foul trouble.
They had to keep her in, then flame died almost as quick as it kindled when Gosier picked up her final foul –– finishing the game with 28 points.
“I feel like I could’ve done better,” Gosier said. “There were certain fouls I know I shouldn’t have had. Overall, I feel like I did good. I was just really tired.”
Crisp capitalized on Gosier’s absence with a full court press to start the fourth quarter.
The Wildcats’ 41-40 lead quickly ran up a 9-0 run, then stretched it to an 18-point run to go up 59-40 halfway through the fourth and rode that lead to the end.
Maddie Milani finished with 36 points for Crisp.
“We played really well together,” Valwood head coach Stephanie Johnson said. “I saw a lot of things that I haven’t seen yet in them, so it bodes well going into region. If we can just stay out of foul trouble, I think that we might be able to pull something out.”
Although a loss, this game showed what they can work on moving forward as region play starts tomorrow for the Lady Valiants.
“We need to communicate more,” Gosier said about what they’ll work on. “And focus on not having those petty fouls and if there are, we just need to pick each other back up.”
