Wildcat to Warhawk

STATENVILLE –– Echols County senior infielder Jacob Rogers has committed to play baseball at Thomas University.
Rogers hit .350 in the lead off spot for the Wildcats and helped them to a 5-3 record and second place finish in Region 2-A.
Rogers’ brother, Caleb, played for the Warhawks. That connection was a deciding factor for the senior.
“My brother, he went to Thomas so there was that connection,” Rogers explained. “I really like the program that they have down there. The weight room is really nice and I toured the campus and over there, they just have a great program. That’s what really sold it to me.”
Coming from a small school at Echols, Rogers says he didn’t face much competition in terms of finding his way onto the roster. However, Rogers believes he has grown as a player from playing travel ball and attending camps.
Rogers is head coach Jay Hamlett’s second college baseball commit since taking over the Echols County baseball program. Hamlett first saw Rogers as an eighth grader at Echols and found himself practically salivating at the chance to coach him moving forward.
“I’ve had Jacob for a while,” Hamlett said. “He was actually one of the first kids I had in eighth grade when I started. He was on my first middle school team and honestly, when I first saw him play, I was like, ‘This guy is pretty impressive. I may have something to work with here.’
“Just seeing him –– he was a leader on that team and seeing him kind of grow up for five years until he’s a senior and still be a leader the whole time, that’s impressive. He’s one of the best athletes to probably come through Echols as far as I know. He’s been at the top of the lineup for a couple years for me, hit over .300 multiple years and other coaches have talked to me about how tough he is.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.