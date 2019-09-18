VALDOSTA –– Valdosta State sophomore defensive lineman Thomas Incoom and senior volleyball standout Kayla Widera were named the Steel's Jewelry Blazers Athletes of the Week, the athletic department announced Wednesday.
Incoom, a native of Stone Mountain, Ga., was all over the field for the top-ranked Blazers in a 48-21 win over Ohio Dominican in the 2019 home-opener Saturday evening, earning his first Gulf South Conference Defensive Player of the Week honor of his career. He finished the game with a career-high three sacks for 25 yards, while recording six total tackles and three solo stops. He also had 3.5 tackles for loss for 27 yards and forced a fumble, while recording two quarterback hurries.
The VSU defense held Ohio Dominican to just 223 total yards and 13 rushing yards, while recording five sacks for a blistering 49 yards and recording nine tackles for loss for 67 yards.
Widera, a Trinity, Fla., native, recorded a career-high and school-record 19 total blocks in a 3-0 win at Nova Southeastern in the NSU Shark Invitational II. It marked the second-most total blocks in a match in GSC history. She finished the weekend with 40 total blocks and averaged 10.0 blocks per match to earn all-tournament honors. She had three solo blocks, while recording 16 digs and scored 47.5 points. Widera hit .209 and helped paced the Blazers to a 3-1 record for the weekend. She earned GSC Defensive Player of the Week honors for the first time this season and second time in her career.
Incoom and Widera join junior Rogan Wells and sophomore Brishen House as the Steel's Jewelry Blazer Athletes of the Week so far this season.
