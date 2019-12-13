I would be lying if I said that I thought the Brooks County Trojans would be playing on the big stage on Dec. 13.
As they dropped to 1-3 after fading away in the second half of their 49-35 loss against Dublin, I thought this would be a season of figuring things out.
I thought they were too young.
I recall head coach Maurice Freeman telling me that their offense could score, but they dropped games due to their defense not being able to get stops in the final stages of games.
But something just clicked.
The very next week they gave Thomas County Central their first loss on the season in their 38-22 win.
Then homecoming came around when they bested B.E.S.T. Academy 54-8.
I then thought to myself, “This team will probably make the playoffs.”
But then they took a step back the next week in a competitive but penalty-riddled contest at Thomasville, losing in their first region matchup.
Though they fell short, this game kind of brought me around.
They played a game against Thomasville and the officials but as I stood on the sideline, I never saw them get rattled.
This team was young, but hungry.
They flipped the switch almost overnight.
They went from being that team that couldn’t finish games to being the team no one could stop for the remainder of the season.
They finally got on their feet on both sides of the ball to bring their team full circle and instead of waiting until next year, this team said, “Why not now?”
Early County was their first victim of their seven-game winning streak on October 18 on the way to their 2A State Championship berth.
They decided not to take backwards steps anymore.
The offense averaged 36.4 points per game, stemming from the winning streak.
And their defense allowed 14.4 points per game during the winning streak, creating a 20-point spread throughout the run.
"AB" (not Antonio Brown) have been constants for the Trojans as they have combined for 46 touchdowns this season.
By "AB", I mean the duo of Arnold and Burrus.
Quarterback Ni’tavion Burrus has completed 57 percent of his passes and is sniffing the 2,000-yard passing mark with 1,970 this season, adding 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions this year, with this being his first time being a full-time starter.
Omari Arnold has taken advantage of his opportunity as a No. 1 back.
Arnold has eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark, rushing for 1,697 yards and 21 touchdowns on the year.
On defense, they have some heavy hitters and playmakers.
Junior middle linebacker Camron Priest crossed the century mark in tackles, securing 102.
Junior defense end Jaquan Dawson has gotten to the opposing quarterback eight times.
And senior strong safety Devin Edwards has created a ‘No-Fly Zone,’ as he has added five picks to the team’s 14 on the season.
This team is still hungry headed into Friday’s championship game against Dublin, but it must get greedy in order to clinch the program’s second state championship 25 years removed from their first and only.
Their chance to bring the 2A crown back to Quitman today at Georgia State Stadium at 1 p.m.
The game will also be streamed on GPB and the NFHS Network.
