VALDOSTA –– The Valdosta Wildcats baseball team (3-2) found its way back in the win column with a 5-2 win against Rickards (0-1) Tuesday night.
The 'Cats scored a run in the first, then put some distance between themselves and the Raiders with a three-run third inning. Unlike their loss to Bacon County in the Wildcat Invitational over the weekend, the young 'Cats pitched well enough to hold off the Raiders, who tacked on a pair of runs in the top of the seventh.
Reliever Cooper Samples came in and pitched into the top of the seventh, performing well before fading late –– hitting Rickards infielder Lawrence Steed with a pitch and issuing a walk to Nevan Figueroa before head coach Brad Porter had seen enough.
With the 'Cats in front 5-0, Samples gave way to sophomore Cole Porter, who got outfielder Malik Franklin and first baseman Luke Koon to ground out before a pitch got away from catcher Lamonte Lindon to bring two runs in to score.
After walking Kaleb Henry, Porter had two Raiders on base with two outs. The young pitcher didn't fold in the face of adversity, however, as he forced Kerrick Roberts to ground out to end the game.
"We just came out and played fundamental baseball," Valdosta head coach Brad Porter said. "We believe in these guys. We know that they're young and inexperienced. They just came out and competed. There at the end of the game, we brought a sophomore (Cole Porter) in and he threw a lot of strikes and gave us an opportunity to get out of it. That's what we needed.
"Your hat goes off to Cooper Samples for putting us in that situation. He did a great job on the mound –– commanded the strike zone, competed and swung the bat pretty well, too."
The 'Cats led 4-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning. Nick Emerson drew a walk and Justin Rome flew out to give Valdosta its first out of the inning. On the next at-bat, Samples came through with an RBI double to bring Emerson home to make it 5-0 –– a comfortable enough cushion to cruise to victory.
"It was one of those situations where we put the ball in play and allowed ourselves to put pressure on their defense," Porter said of the three-run third inning. "When we do that, we're a better baseball team. Guys got some big hits, we ran the bases extremely well, took extra bags and that put us in a good situation where those hits did damage."
Considerably younger than in previous years, the 'Cats currently have nine sophomores and only two seniors on their roster. The youth and inexperience of the roster explains many of the inconsistencies the team has shown through the first five games. After scoring early to go up 2-0 in their previous outing against Bacon County, the 'Cats unraveled and allowed 12 unanswered runs.
On Tuesday, perhaps hanging on to an early lead and not coughing it up will build confidence moving forward.
"We just believe in our kids –– we believe in this team," Porter said. "We really like the culture and the atmosphere. These young guys compete, get after it. Saturday, we gave up that early lead and we saw some inexperience and we saw some immaturity come out. Tonight, we were able to overcome that. Instead of getting an early lead and trying to hold on, we got the early lead and increased. So late, when they made a run at us, we had a cushion."
UP NEXT
Valdosta will have a week off before hosting crosstown rival Lowndes on Tuesday, Feb. 25. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.
