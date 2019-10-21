What now for the Braves?

A week after the Atlanta Braves suffered through an embarrassing end to their 2019 season, it's still mind-numbing to relive a 10-run first inning for the Cardinals. It's still a tough pill to swallow that all the good fortune the Braves built up with their fan base following a second straight National League East Division winner was drowned out by a smattering of boos at SunTrust Park that will be the lasting memory for this season.
Whatever metaphor you want to use to describe the eeriness that Braves fans felt following last week's debacle, Atlanta is left to wonder what might have been.
But that was the past. We are forced to look ahead to the future.
This might be one of the most significant offseasons for the Braves in recent memory. Braves General Manager Alex Anthopoulos has key decisions to make that could alter how these Braves look once next year's spring training rolls around.
To me, the biggest question mark is whether third baseman Josh Donaldson is brought back for another run. Atlanta's key acquisition last offseason, Donaldson signed for one year and $23 million. He will undoubtedly be seeking a bigger payday with more years tacked on following a productive season where he belted 37 home runs and drove in 94 runs. Did he do enough to justify the Braves signing him again and keeping Austin Riley in left field?
Another concern is the starting staff for the Braves rotation. Mike Soroka and Max Fried are locks for starting spots but after that, how will the rest of the staff look. Dallas Keuchel was productive in his one and only year but does it justify the Braves taking a longer look with the lefty? Julio Teheran has been consistently inconsistent throughout his tenure with the Braves. I'm guessing the Braves do not pick up Teheran's club option.
Then there's the wild card, Mike Foltynewicz. He had a phenomenal first start of the postseason against the St. Louis Cardinals but how long will his last start linger when he pitched a third of an inning and allowed seven runs on three hits.
Then there's the bullpen, which had fans on pins and needles even after the trade deadline pickups. How will it look next year?
Then there's key position spots open in right field and catcher following the retirement of Brian McCann.
Sure, the Braves will return familiar stars Freddie Freeman, Ronald Acuna Jr., Dansby Swanson and Ozzie Albies. After that who knows what the Braves look like next season? But that's what is fun about this time of year, at least for those who are not still alive in the postseason.
