VALDOSTA –– The Valdosta Wildcats completed their third intra-squad scrimmage of the preseason on Friday.
Fans were allowed to sit on the visitor side to take in the scrimmage as transfer quarterback Jake Garcia got his first live action. Garcia, a University of Southern California commit, has only practiced with the team twice since his arrival after going through the acclimation process.
The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Garcia ran with the starting unit while junior backup Amari Jones quarterbacked the second unit. Garcia is a four-star-rated recruit and one of the top ranked players in the nation (No. 37 overall) for the Class of 2021 by 247Sports.
In his first live action with the 'Cats, Garcia showed flashes of why he's a four-star rated recruit –– showcasing a big arm with accuracy and the ability to lead on the field. One aspect Garcia will have to get accustomed to is throwing in the South Georgia heat and humidity. Dealing with a lengthy rain shower noticeably affected Garcia's ability to throw downfield as the ball sailed long or fell short to several open targets during the scrimmage.
Aside from the conditions, Garcia managed to connect with his two highly-touted targets –– Javonte Sherman and Aalah Brown. Both caught touchdowns from Garcia in the scrimmage, but a highlight of the day was Garcia rolling out and hitting Brown for a 50-yard gain on third-and-38 that got the team energized.
Valdosta High head football coach Rush Propst spoke at length about Garcia and the quarterback position after the scrimmage.
"Jake Garcia got his first live reps tonight and I thought he did some good things," Propst said. "Obviously, he's a phenomenal player. We know that. You can't hide that fact. I thought Amari (Jones) did some decent things tonight, too. Both quarterbacks did some good things. Both quarterbacks need some seasoning. That's the key to this thing –– we've got to really shave and carve and cut down our offense now.
"We've thrown everything at them now for four weeks and of course, Jake's only been with us for two. He just started practicing live Thursday, so this was only his second day of live practice. He's gotten acclimated. He's been lifting and throwing on the side and studying stuff, but no live action. He's got a ways to go absorbing this offense. Amari's about two weeks ahead of him."
As far as how Garcia dealt with the humidity, Propst feels Garcia will adapt in time.
Propst recalls seeing former USC quarterback Matt Leinart come to Auburn and lead the Trojans to victory against the SEC powerhouse. Propst also talked about the level of speed Garcia has seen in California versus the level he'll see in his senior season.
"He's got to really work with the humidity," Propst said of the senior signal caller. "In California, there's no humidity so he's got to work with that with his hands and keeping his hands dry. We've got to keep the balls dry for him and that kind of stuff. But he'll adapt. I've watched Matt Leinart come to Auburn one time and it was 97 degrees in Auburn, Alabama and they came in there, USC, and beat Auburn to death with Cadillac Williams and Ronnie Brown in 2003. He'll adapt to the weather, but it's gonna take him a week or two. He's been here 10 days, I think. In a couple weeks, with some more practice and handling a wet ball and handling some perspiration, he'll adapt. He's an elite athlete."
"What people don't realize about California is that California's got elite speed. The speed here is not going to be any better than the speed in California. They've got a bunch of fast players out there. I mean, speedsters. I've watched those guys play out there –– Oregon and USC in their heydays, UCLA and all those guys. They can run out there. I just think he's got to adapt to the East Coast, especially in the Deep South where the inclement weather can affect the way you throw. He did struggle with a wet ball tonight, but we'll do a better job with that from a coaching perspective –– making sure we play with a multitude of footballs, more towels, those kinds of things."
On defense, the 'Cats are inching closer to full strength as standout defensive lineman Josh Hill returned to the team last week.
While the defensive line is thinner inside than Propst would like, Propst and defensive coordinator Jeff Kent will have to make do with the group they have.
"We've got issues D-line wise, there's no question," Propst said. "We're going to have to make up some things there, but we've got Josh Hill back (Friday). He's been gone for 10 days in quarantine, so we've got him back and that's a big plus for us. We're thin inside and we'll just have to make up for it in other ways. We're really good at the linebacker spot, really good in the secondary, but our defense will come to play. The black jerseys know how to play. We'll get there defensively. I'm not concerned with that. Would we like to have two SEC defensive lineman? Yeah, everybody would, but right now, we've got to play with what we got."
Valdosta opens the season with six straight games before a bye week. Following the season opener at home against Warner Robins, the 'Cats face Tift County, Bainbridge, Colquitt County, Thomas County Central and Lowndes.
After the scrimmage, Propst emphasized how critical that stretch of games will be, calling the team's schedule the toughest in the state. As the team gets closer to the season starting, rest and recovery is at the top of Propst's list. After completing a run of 21 practices in 25 days, Propst is starting to see the potential his group possesses.
"We've got a shot," Propst said. "We've got some elite receivers. We've just got to get better consistency up front offensively running the football and defensively. I thought we did some good things defensively, we've just got to continue to improve and play smart football. ... This has been the hardest fall camp I've ever had to coach...it's been a grind now for four weeks. We're ending our fourth week of practice and fall camp. It's been a grind. It's been a hard grind.
"The players have been hard grinding so really, for us, we've just got to back down on them a little bit and be efficient in what we're doing in practice and being smart with what we're asking them to do moving forward. These next nine practices are the key to winning Game 1 and probably, Game 2."
