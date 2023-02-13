VALDOSTA – On tough shooting day for both teams, West Florida used a 16-7 run over the final 5:56 for a 58-49 victory over Valdosta State Saturday afternoon at The Complex. With the loss, VSU fell to 17-5 overall and 16-4 in Gulf South Conference play, while UWF improved to 17-6 overall and 16-4 in league play.
In her first game back since Jan. 7, junior Tamiya Francis scored a game-high 16 points off the bench on 7 of 15 from the field, 1 of 5 from deep and 1 of 2 from the line earning Guardian Bank Lady Blazer Player of the Game honors. Sophomore Taylor Searcey added 11 points. VSU shot just 31.6 percent for the game for its second-lowest shooting percentage of the season on 18 of 57 from the field, while it was 5 of 17 from beyond the arc and 8 of 14 from the line.
UWF shot 40.4 percent from the field on 19 of 47 from the floor, while it was 6 of 18 from distance and 14 of 19 from the line. The Argos held a 41-34 lead in rebounding in a game that saw 13 lead changes and seven ties. Jaclyn Jarnot and Zoe Piller each had 13 points to lead UWF, while Piller added 13 rebounds.
In the first half, there were eight lead changes and four ties in a half where neither team had more than a four-point cushion. The first quarter saw VSU jump out to a 4-0 lead on buckets from junior Aleisha Curry and Searcey, but five-straight points from UWF gave the Argos their first lead of the game on an offensive rebound and put back by Jarnot.
Francis tied the game at nine with a layup off a steal from sophomore India Jordan for a 9-9 score with 1:37 left in the first quarter. The Argos held a slim 12-11 lead through the first period. Both teams combined for just nine field goals made in 30 attempts for the first quarter.
In the second, UWF built its largest lead of the half at three points on three separate occasions, but the Lady Blazers answered each time and used a pair of buckets from sophomore Kate Tanner for a 25-22 lead with 3:40 to play in the half. The teams went cold for much of the remainder of the half as Jarnot pulled the Argos within 25-24 at the break on a bucket off an offensive rebound with 35 seconds left.
For the half, VSU shot 38.5 percent on 10 of 26 from the field, while it was 2 of 8 from beyond the arc and 3 of 7 from the line. UWF was 9 of 24 from the field, 1 of 7 from beyond the arc and 5 of 7 from the line.
The Argos scored nine of the first 12 points of the second half for a 33-28 lead with 4:40 remaining in the frame as Jarnot and Luttrell each had triples for UWF during the run. Lady Blazer junior Lili Long answered with a jumper and a triple for the fifth tie of the game and a senior Jirah Ards’ trey gave VSU a three-point lead at 36-33 with 1:34 left in the quarter. Jennifer Andrew answered with an “and one” and then Moriah Taylor buried a triple for the Argos and a 39-36 lead through three frames.
The game was tied at 42 with 5:56 left in the fourth as Tanner scored inside to tie the game for the seventh time. From there, Shania Johnson sparked a 16-7 run to end the game for the Argos and the 58-49 victory.
VSU continues at home next Thursday for the annual “Play for Kay” Game as all Lady Blazer fans are encouraged to wear pink for the game. VSU and Montevallo are scheduled for a 6 p.m. tip on Feb. 16 at The Complex.
