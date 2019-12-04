VALDOSTA –– Valdosta State junior quarterback Rogan Wells and senior offensive lineman Adonis Sealey were named American Football Coaches Association All-Americans, the organization announced Tuesday. Wells earned first team honors, while Sealey was a second team selection.
VSU is one of seven schools with two student-athletes named to the prestigious teams. Six of the seven teams with multiple honorees have one first and one second team selection, while Lenoir-Rhyne has two second team honorees. The Blazers, along with Minnesota State, Central Missouri, Carson-Newman, Ferris State and Delta State each have a first team and a second team selection.
Wells, a native of Fort Mill, S.C., capped another outstanding season as he earned Gulf South Conference Player of the Year honors for the second-straight season and was a first team all-conference selection. Wells helped guide the Blazers to a 10-1 record this season and a 28-3 record as a starter for the red and black in his three years in Titletown. He earned Harlon Hill national runner-up honors last season helping the Blazers to the program’s fourth national title and was named National Champion Most Valuable Player.
This season, he continued his onslaught of the school and conference record books as he is eighth all-time in school history in rushing yards (1,932), fifth in rushing touchdowns (25), sixth in career completions (543), third in passing touchdowns (69) and second all-time in school history in total offense with 9,062 yards. He is tied for eighth all-time in GSC history in passing touchdowns and ninth in total offense, while his 88.5 completion percentage this season at Albany State is tenth all-time in GSC history and his 71.7 completion percentage for the season (213 of 297) is good for fourth in the GSC currently, while it is fourth nationally for 2019.
This season he is 13th nationally in passing efficiency at 165.08, 23rd in completions per game at 19.00 and 17th in yards per pass attempt at 8.74 to lead the conference in each category. He is third in the league in passing yards (2,650) for 41st nationally, while ranking second in the conference in passing yards per game at a 241.0 clip for 33rd nationally. Wells is second in the league and 38th nationally in points responsible for with 144. He is third in the league in rushing yards (680) and third in rushing yards per game (68.0). Wells is ninth nationally and leads the conference in total offense at 299.5 yards per game. He is 213 of 297 passing with 19 touchdowns and four interceptions on the year, while recording 85 carries for 702 yards and six touchdowns.
Sealey, a native of Hamer, S.C., was named finalist for the prestigious Gene Upshaw Lineman of the Year Award, while he earned first team all-conference honors on the offensive line. Sealey started all 25 games on the offensive line for the Blazers as he helped lead the team to 24-straight wins of the Blazers’ 25-game winning streak dating back to 2017. He went 24-1 during his time in Titletown and earned multiple All-America honors last season. He earned first team all-conference honors both seasons. Sealey earned CoSIDA Academic All-District honors this season and has been a key member of the VSU Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.
