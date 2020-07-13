Wells named to College Football America Yearbook Preseason Starting Lineup

VALDOSTA –– Valdosta State senior quarterback Rogan Wells continued to rack up the preseason honors as he was named to the College Football America Yearbook 2020 Division II Preseason Starting Lineup.
In addition to Wells being named to the team, the Blazers were picked third in the preseason top 30, according to yearbook. Minnesota State was picked first, followed by defending national champion and fellow Gulf South Conference member West Florida. Ferris State sits fourth behind VSU, while Slippery Rock rounds out the top five.
Wells, a native of Fort Mill, S.C., was named the 2010-2019 GSC Football Player of the Decade and earned GSC Football First Team All-Decade honors earlier this summer. He continues his assault of the GSC and VSU record books, as he is a two-time finalist for the Harlon Hill Trophy and was national runner-up for the award in 2018, helping lead VSU to its fourth national championship that season. He has earned multiple All-America honors in 2018 and 2019, while being named both Super Region Two and GSC Player of the Year both seasons.
Wells is 28-3 as a starting quarterback for the Blazers and helped lead the Blazers to a league-record 25-game winning streak from the final game of 2017 until the final game of 2019. He has played in 34 games with 31 starts for his career as he is eighth all-time in school history in rushing yards (1,932), fifth in rushing touchdowns (25), sixth in career completions (543), third in passing touchdowns (69) and second all-time in school history in total offense with 9,026 yards. In the GSC, he is tied for eighth in passing touchdowns and ninth in total offense. He has thrown for 7,130 yards and his 69 touchdown passes are good for seventh in GSC history on 543 of 878 passing for a 61.8 percent completion percentage.
This past season, he finished third nationally in completion percentage (71.7), 19th in completions per game (19.36), tenth in passing efficiency (165.1), while finishing second in the GSC in passing touchdowns (19) and second in passing yards (2,650). Wells was ninth nationally in total offense (304.7) and 13th in passing yards per attempt (8.92).
The Division II section of the College Football America 2020 Yearbook features 25 pages of content including: National Division II preview; Division II preseason Starting Lineup; Update on each Division II conference; Capsules for every Division II team, including 2019 results and 2020 schedules; Eleven color action, coach and stadium photos.
The College Football America 2020 Yearbook features more than 930 college football teams from the United States and Canada in more than 250 striking, full-color pages. That includes every team from the NCAA (FBS, FCS, Division II and Division III), NAIA, NJCAA, CCCAA and U Sports (Canada). It also includes updates on club football, one-year postgraduate prep/sports academies and Mexican college football, along with dozens of action shots and stadium photos taken by the CFA staff.
The print edition is available online via Amazon.com and other major retailers such as Barnes & Noble and Books-A-Million.
2020 Book links:
Amazon.com: https://bit.ly/CFAYB2020
2020 College Football America Division II Starting Lineup
Offense
Pos., Name, School, Class
QB Rogan Wells, Valdosta State, Sr.
RB Jaleel McLaughlin, Notre Dame (Oh), Jr.
RB Justin Felder, Stonehill, Jr.
WR Tariq Bitson, Adams State, Sr.
WR Mike Strachan, Charleston, Sr.
TE Zach Davidson, Central Missouri, Sr.
OL Tanner Owen, Northwest Missouri State, Sr.
OL Jason Poe, Lenoir-Rhyne, Sr.
OL Amon Simon, Texas A&M-Commerce, Sr.
OL Dylan Pasquali, Ferris State, Sr.
C Tytus Timoteo, Western New Mexico, Sr.
Defense
Pos., Name, School, Class
DL Demetrice Lofton, Morehouse, So.
DL Chris Garrett, Concordia-St. Paul, Sr.
DL Alani Pututua, Adams State, Jr.
DL Chad Kuhn, Slippery Rock, Sr.
LB Drew Seers, Lindenwood, Sr.
LB Rondrow Peebles, Carson-Newman, Sr.
LB Dustin Crouser, West Virginia State, Sr.
DB Demetri Morsell, Bowie State, Jr.
DB Junior Faulk, Delta State, Sr.
DB Christopher Jefferson, Findlay, Jr.
DB Jalen Carr, Southwestern Oklahoma, Jr.
Specialists
Pos., Name, School, Class
P Isaac Parks, UNC Pembroke, Sr.
PK Jefferson Souza, Virginia Union, Sr.
KR Trey Vaval, Missouri Western, So.
PR Daveon Bell, Indianapolis, Sr.
AP Tobias Harris, West Texas A&M, Jr.
