VALDOSTA –– For the second-straight decade, the Valdosta State football team had a quarterback named as the Gulf South Conference Offensive Player of the Decade, as the league office announced its 2010-2019 GSC All-Decade Football Team Tuesday. VSU quarterback Rogan Wells was named GSC Offensive Player of the Decade, highlighting 15 Blazers named to the all-decade teams.
The All-Decade Team factors in the years 2010-2019 and were jointly selected by institutional personnel, coaches and league administrators. Click on the link to the right for the complete GSC All-Decade Football Teams.
Wells, who enters his senior year this coming fall, joins former Blazer great Dusty Bonner as Blazers who have earned GSC Offensive Player of the Decade accolades. Bonner had an outstanding career for the red and black as he was induced into the GSC Hall of Fame in 2019 after earning back-to-back Harlon Hill Award accolades in 2000 and 2001. He earned GSC Player of the Year honors twice and earned numerous All-America honors from multiple outlets during his career at VSU. Bonner was inducted into the VSU Athletic Hall of Fame in 2007.
Hailing from Fort Mill, S.C., Wells continues his assault of the GSC and VSU record books as he is a two-time finalist for the Harlon Hill Trophy and was national runner-up for the award in 2018 helping lead VSU to its fourth national championship that season. He has earned multiple All-America honors in 2018 and 2019, while being named both Super Region Two and GSC Player of the Year both seasons.
Wells is 28-3 as a starting quarterback for the Blazers and helped lead the Blazers to a league-record 25-game winning streak from the final game of 2017 until the final game of 2019. He has played in 34 games with 31 starts for his career as he is eighth all-time in school history in rushing yards (1,932), fifth in rushing touchdowns (25), sixth in career completions (543), third in passing touchdowns (69) and second all-time in school history in total offense with 9,026 yards. In the GSC, he is tied for eighth in passing touchdowns and ninth in total offense. He has thrown for 7,130 yards and his 69 touchdown passes are good for seventh in GSC history on 543 of 878 passing for a 61.8 percent completion percentage.
This past season, he finished third nationally in completion percentage (71.7), 19th in completions per game (19.36), tenth in passing efficiency (165.1), while finishing second in the GSC in passing touchdowns (19) and second in passing yards (2,650). Wells was ninth nationally in total offense (304.7) and 13th in passing yards per attempt (8.92).
Along with Wells earning first team all-decade honors, too, VSU had four more first team selections on offense and two on defense, marking the most of any GSC school with seven selections to the first team. West Georgia and West Alabama each had six first team selections.
Former Blazer great running back Cedric O’Neal earned first team all-decade honors as he is the program’s all-time leading rusher with 4,115 yards on 660 carries, while scoring 49 rushing touchdowns for the most in program history. O’Neal earned first team all-conference honors three of his four seasons in Titletown, while he leads the school record book with 17 rushing touchdowns in 2015, marking the most in the GSC that season. He is ninth in program history in total offense with 4,600 yards for his career from 2012 to 2015. O’Neal helped lead VSU to its third national title in 2012 as a freshman, as he was named GSC Freshman of the Year that season. He earned first team All-America honors in 2015 and is third all-time in GSC history in career rushing yards, while he is tied for third in GSC history in career yards per carry at 6.3. O’Neal finished his career with 306 points for fourth in program history on 51 touchdowns and is seventh all-time in GSC history in scoring. He signed a free agent contract with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015 and also has played for the Buffalo Bills.
The second of three current Blazers to be named to one of the GSC All-Decade Teams is junior all-purpose back Seth McGill, who earned first team honors along with Wells. McGill has had two outstanding seasons in 2018 and 2019 in the Blazer backfield earning him a spot on the GSC First Team All-Decade team. He earned first team all-conference honors in 2019, finishing third on the team in rushing yards with 683 on 129 carries and a team-high 13 rushing touchdowns. He led the team with nine kick returns for 242 yards and a 26.9 average per return. As a freshman in 2018, he helped lead VSU to its fourth national title with a 14-0 record and McGill earned second team all-conference honors. For his career, he has 240 carries for 1,395 yards with 23 rushing touchdowns, while catching 43 balls for 345 yards and one score. He has 14 kick returns for 384 yards and one punt return for five yards. He has 2,129 all-purpose yards and has 24 total touchdowns for 144 points.
Standout wide receiver Seantavius Jones, who played for the Blazers from 2010-2013, was named first team all-decade as he helped lead VSU to the national championship in 2012 and earned All-America honors in 2013. Jones finished his storied career as he is sixth all-time in program history in career receiving yards with 2,374. He is second all-time in school history in receiving touchdowns with 33. Jones earned first team all-conference honors in 2012 and second team all-region accolades. He had 51 catches for 922 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2013 as the 13 receiving scores tied him for sixth all-time in single season for TD receptions. Jones finished his career tenth all-time in receptions (149) and he is ninth all-time in scoring with 198 points. Jones signed a free agent with the New Orleans Saints in 2014 and has played for five teams in the NFL, along with the XFL for the Tampa Bay Vipers in 2020.
On the offensive line, Ryan Schraeder had an outstanding two-year career both on the field and off for the Blazers. He was named to multiple All-America teams in both 2011 and 2012, including AFCA All-America honors in 2012 as VSU won its third national title. He was runner-up for the prestigious Gene Upshaw Award that season, honor the most outstanding lineman of the year. He also earned GSC Top Ten accolades as a senior. Schraeder finished with 69 knockdown blocks as a senior to lead the team and graded out at 96.0 percent, allowing only two hits on the quarterback in all 14 games. He signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Atlanta Falcons in 2013 and graded out as one of the top offensive tackles in the NFL in 2015 during his six-year career in Atlanta.
Former VSU linebacker Chris Pope earned first team honors on the GSC All-Decade Team as he leads both the GSC and school record books in career tackles with 372 from 2010-2013. He earned GSC first team all-conference honors three times, while earning Honorable Mention All-America honors in 2012, helping lead VSU to the national title. He had 127 total tackles in 2012 for the third-highest total in a season in program history and fourth-highest in GSC history. For a game, he tallied 21 tackles for the second-most in school history against Carson-Newman in the playoffs in 2012. He led the Blazers in tackles in three of his four seasons.
Completing the first team all-decade selections for the Blazers is defensive back Kenny Moore, who played for VSU from 2013-2016. Moore started his career at cornerback, but moved to safety as a junior. He earned AFCA All-America honors in 2016, capping a career that included two all-region seasons, three all-conference selections and Second Team All-America honors in 2015 as a junior. As a senior, he led the team in tackles, interceptions and pass breakups. Moore finished his career with 11 INT’s putting him fifth all-time in school history. He signed a free agent contract with the New England Patriots in 2017 and then the Indianapolis Colts claimed him off waivers, where he has become one of the top defensive backs in the NFL.
VSU had five players named Second Team All-Decade with three on offense, one on defense and one on special teams. Former wide receiver Gerald Ford, along with outstanding offensive linemen Brandon Kemp and Adonis Sealey earned second team honors, while linebacker Kenny Murphy was named to the second team defense and Iseoluwapo “Jegs” Jegede was named to the special teams second team for his blocking ability on special teams. Ford and Murphy helped lead VSU to its third national title in 2012, while Kemp, Sealey and Jegede helped the Blazers their fourth title in 2018.
Ford earned Honorable Mention All-America honors in 2012 as a wide receiver and was named GSC Offensive Player of the Year. He earned GSC Freshman of the Year honors in 2009. Both Kemp and Sealey had outstanding careers as Kemp earned D2CCA All-America honors in 2019 as he signed a free agent contract with the Tennessee Titans in 2020. Sealey earned multiple All-America honors and finished third in the prestigious Gene Upshaw Award balloting in 2019. Murphy earned first team all-conference honors in both 2014 and 2015 and played in all 14 games as a freshman for the 2012 national title team. Jegede earned first team all-conference honors on special teams in 2018 and second team honors on defense that season.
He finished 13th nationally in blocked kicks and had 5.5 sacks for 28 yards, finishing third in the league in sacks per game at 0.55. He signed a free agent contract with the Indianapolis Colts in 2019.
The 2010 NCAA Division II National Player of the Year, Larry Dean, was named to the Honorable Mention All-Decade Team. He played for the Blazers from 2007-2010 and his senior year marked his only year in this decade, therefore he was only eligible for Honorable Mention consideration. Dean also earned GSC Player of the Year honors that season and earned multiple All-America accolades. He recorded a career-high 122 tackles that season and was the all-time leader in career tackles (368) before Pope surpassed him later. Dean finished his career with 33 tackles for loss for sixth all-time in program history and he went on to a career in the NFL and Canadian Football League, playing for the Minnesota and Buffalo in the NFL and Hamilton and Edmonton in the CFL.
Along with Dean, current Blazer running back Jamar Thompkins and former defensive lineman Lawrence Virgil earned honorable mention honors. Virgil earned first team all-conference honors and All-America accolades in 2013, while Thompkins earned Honorable Mention All-America honors as a freshman in 2018, while being named GSC Freshman of the Year that season. He earned first team all-conference honors in 2019, leading the team with 950 yards on the ground and 11 touchdowns.
