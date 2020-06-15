VALDOSTA –– Coming off its second-straight Gulf South Conference title in 2019, the Valdosta State football team heads into the 2020 season with high expectations as Lindy’s Sports College Football Magazine has the Blazers third in its preseason Division II Top 25. In addition, the Blazers are fifth in the Street & Smith’s College Football Magazine Division II Top 25. Both magazines are on newsstands now.
Lindy’s also has Blazer quarterback and two-time Harlon Hill finalist Rogan Wells on its 2020 All-Division II First Team Offense. Wells and Delta State defensive back Junior Faulk, who also is a first team defensive selection, are the only two GSC student-athletes named to the All-Division II teams.
Leading the rankings in both polls is defending national champion West Florida, who ended VSU’s season and snapped the Blazers’ 25-game winning streak in a 38-35 heartbreaker last season in the second round of the playoffs. UWF defeated Minnesota State in the national championship game last season, 48-40. Lenoir-Rhyne is second in the Lindy’s magazine, followed by the Blazers, while Minnesota State is fourth and Northwest Missouri State rounds out the top five. No other GSC team is ranked in the top 25 according to Lindy’s.
In the Street & Smith’s rankings, Northwest Missouri State sits second, followed by Texas A&M-Commerce, Ferris State and then the Blazers. UWF quarterback Austin Reed headlines the Street & Smith’s All-America Team, while Faulk also was named All-America.
VSU, finished 10-1 last season and won its eighth Gulf South Conference title opens the 2020 season with Savannah State on Sept. 5 at 7 p.m. at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. The Blazers have six exciting home games for the 2020 slate.
Blazer season tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by calling 229-333-SEAT (7328). Single game tickets will be on sale July 15.
