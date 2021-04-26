VALDOSTA –– It was a busy night in sports this past weekend.
In doubleheader action, the Valdosta Wildcats swept region rival Lee County 3-0, 8-0 to close the regular season with a 16-11 record overall and 6-3 record in Region 1-6A. Game 1 starter Elijah Guilliams threw a no-hitter, while Game 2 saw ace William Richards pitch his third shutout of the season.
The ‘Cats open the state playoffs this Thursday at home against North Atlanta. First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m., with Game 2 set to start at 7 p.m.
Across town, the Lowndes High Vikings were swept by region foe Camden County, losing the opener 2-1 and falling 12-2 in the nightcap.
The Vikings finish the regular season with a 20-10 record and an 8-4 mark in Region 1-7A. The Vikings’ state playoff matchup is yet to be determined.
Friday also saw the Valdosta High boys soccer team in state playoff action against Region 4-6A’s Morrow Mustangs.
The ‘Cats defeated the Mustangs 2-1, as midfielders Delroy Mattis and Emmanuel Johnson scored goals in the win.
Mattis’ goal came on a penalty kick in the 15th minute of the first half, while Johnson’s came in the 26th minute of the first half off of an assist by striker Yusef Wehling.
With the victory, Valdosta improved to 14-2-2 on the season and ran its winning streak to 12 games.
The team will be back in action this Thursday when they host Region 2-6A’s South Effingham in the second round of the state playoffs. The match is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
