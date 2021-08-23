Weekend roundup: Lowndes softball goes 1-2 over the weekend

The Lowndes High softball team went 1-2 last week, picking up a 13-2 win over Forsyth Central sandwiched between a pair of losses.
The Vikettes lost to Mill Creek Saturday by a score of 10-1.
Friday, the Vikettes traveled to Cumming, Ga., for a match-up with Forsyth Central. It was a great outing for the Vikettes as they knocked off the Lady Dawgs 13-2 in six innings.
On Thursday, the Vikettes took on Lee County on Military Appreciation Night at Morris Coats Field.
Retired USAF Master Sergeants Matt and Jill Troiano, parents of varsity second baseman Belle Troiano and team manager, Olivia Troiano, threw out the first pitch.
It was a hard fought battle, lasting 10 innings, with the Vikettes coming up short by a score of 8-6.
UP NEXT
Lowndes hosts region foe Tift County in a doubleheader this Thursday, Aug. 26. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m., with Game 2 scheduled for 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.