VALDOSTA – Valdosta State men's basketball tipped off the preseason with its first official practice Friday afternoon.
After not having preseason camp last season due to COVID-19 health and safety measures, as well as a Dec. 12 start to the season, the Blazers are more than glad to fall back in line with their normal routine.
"Last year, we didn't even practice until the end of November and didn't have any workouts in the fall," Blazers head coach Mike Helfer said after practice Monday. "I think most basketball players that have isolated down to one sport, they have a routine where they start in August, September, October and play in November. It's nice to be back into that type of routine."
The reigning, defending Gulf South Conference champions, the Blazers were picked to finish No. 1 in the conference, the league announced Friday.
The Blazers, who went 17-5 last season after falling to rival West Georgia in the NCAA South Region Tournament, received seven first-place votes. Lee is projected second, followed by West Georgia, Alabama Huntsville, Union, West Alabama, Montevallo, West Florida, Delta State, Auburn Montgomery, Christian Brothers, Mississippi College and Shorter.
"When you look at it, a lot of that is based on history, who's back or who's got who," Said Helfer, who enters Year 17 as head coach of the Blazers. "I always say I'd rather wear the bullseye than aim for it. But I think for us, we're trying to figure out what our strengths are going to be as a team with some new guys in there and where our weaknesses are going to be."
Redshirt junior Cam Hamilton and junior guard Jacolbey Owens were named to the Preseason All-GSC Team.
A native of Charlotte, N.C., Hamilton averaged 14.2 points per game while shooting 47.1% from the field and 39.6% from 3-point range. Hamilton finished second on the team with 53 triples made and led the team with 44 steals.
"I just try to stay humble," Hamilton said of the honor. "I know I was picked and the target's on my back, so I still have to keep working hard and go out there and play.
"I'm just taking on different roles. I'm trying to be a different captain, a leader – bringing the energy and being intense every day, trying to get better. ... Basically, it's just being able to be teachable. Honestly, if you just put me out on the court, I'm going to just play hard. I'll do what I have to do. If I have to play the 5 (center), I'll do what I can to stay on the floor and get the team the W."
Owens, a 6-1 guard from Warner Robins, started in 11 of the Blazers' 22 games and averaged 12.2 points per game. Owens shot an impressive 52.3% from the guard position while pulling down 3.1 rebounds per game and finished second on the team in assists with 73.
"It feels really good. I'm just really excited for this year," Owens said. "We've got a whole bunch of new guys, you know. We lost a ton last year, so I'm really looking forward to seeing what we have in store and getting back on the court with these guys.
"(Making the Preseason All-GSC Team) is a really big motivation. I have a really big role this year that I'm kind of used to, but I'm really excited to have a much bigger role, more playing time and try to lead these guys to a championship."
At the start of camp, the Blazers are working to replace three starters following the offseason departures of leading scorer Imoras Agee, GSC Tournament Most Outstanding Player Burke Putnam and starting big man Jakari Gallon.
With Hamilton and Owens taking on larger loads and second-year players Maurice Gordon, Mohamed Fofana and sweet-shooting guard Ricky Brown figuring to be more prominent pieces in the rotation, the Blazers will have several players expected to make considerable leaps this season.
"If you go back over history, we've always seemed to graduate some good players and we ended up having some guys step into their role," Helfer said. "For us, it's about having that next wave of players ready when it becomes their time. And when it is, they have to perform. I think they embrace that challenge. They understand."
The 2021-22 Blazers have nine new players in the fold, led by 6-7 junior transfer Michael Cole and 6-4 sophomore transfer Cam Selders. Both players were identified as top newcomers for the Blazers by the GSC.
Cole, a native of Jacksonville, Fla., played in 56 games over two seasons at Hillsborough Community College. He averaged 14.6 points per game and recorded 392 rebounds, 26 steals and 52 assists over his career with the Hawks.
Selders, a native of Morgantown, W.V., played in 19 games for the Garrett College Lakers – averaging 12.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists while shooting 57.6% from the floor.
The Blazers open the regular season Nov. 12 against Clark Atlanta as part of the GSC/SIAC Challenge in Fort Valley, Ga. The Blazers' first home game will be Tuesday, Nov. 16 against Clayton State.
"I think our athleticism goes up," Helfer said of the new additions to the roster. "We have some athleticism we'll have to use. We still have some experience. We've got some guys that have some minutes under their belts – not here, but they have played somewhere. It's been a decent transition so far, but we're only four days into real practices. We've been doing team workouts for a while, but we'll find out as we get closer to Nov. 12."
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
