VALDOSTA—Valdosta State football (2-0) is on the longest win streak of program history after a 48-21 victory over Ohio Dominican (1-1) in its home opener.
The Blazers deferred the opening kickoff and gave the Black Swarm a chance to set the tone for the game. When the Panthers were forced to punt on their first drive, it left the opportunity for VSU to score first in the contest.
With that in mind, the Blazers started their drive with a bang. Rogan Wells gave a handoff to Ivory Durham, who found Lio’undre Gallimore streaking down the field for a 58-yard touchdown.
The score set the pace of the game after the defense set the tone.
“We worked it a lot this week but I didn’t know it would work that well,” head coach Gary Goff said after the game. “We know (Durham) can throw it a mile and we know (Gallimore) is probably the fastest man on the field. That was a lot of fun that first play. You couldn’t have drawn it up any better.”
The Blazers wanted to start strong and carry it throughout the game. They connected two electric players to jumpstart the nationally televised contest.
“Coach came in on Thursday and said ‘I’ve got a play for you’ … he said it was going to work and I said meet me in the end zone coach,” Durham said on the explosive start. “From then, it was just meet me in the end zone. It was just to start the game off 7-0 and we were going to finish from there.”
Gallimore and Durham were used heavily throughout the game when the Blazers needed a push. Durham finished the game with 107 yards on 5-of-7 passing and 56 rushing yards on five attempts.
Gallimore had a breakout game with five receptions and 133 yards. It came a week after recording only three receptions for 56 yards.
“It makes me feel like a team player,” Gallimore said on his performance Saturday. “Last week wasn’t my best week. We had another receiver lead but it’s a team thing basically … it feels like a real brotherhood. Like we all came together like we’re brothers. It feels amazing. It’s a blessing.”
A part off that brotherhood is holding each other up throughout battle. That was displayed in full force by the Blazer’s defense.
Ohio Dominican rushed for 13 yards on 27 attempts in the contest and found themselves running backwards at points of the game. They were held to 223 offensive yards and receiver Devanaire Conliffe had 131 of those yards by himself.
The Blazers nearly shutout the Panthers in the second half but a pass from Evan Ernst to Conliffe ruined those plans. Meanwhile VSU scored 20 points in the second half to complement their 28 scored in the first half.
A four-touchdown victory in the second game of the season is something to boast about.
And with the talent of the Blazers, they can flaunt it.
“I think one thing that jumped off the field at me tonight was our speed,” Goff said. “It seems like we just geared it up another level tonight. It’s fun to have that many weapons because almost every offensive weapon can flat out run. That’s probably the biggest difference. We knew ODU would be a big physical team but we did think we’d be a little bit faster.”
It wasn’t all smooth sailing for the Blazers, though.
On the final drive before the half, the Blazers had the ball at their own 32 with 3:07 remaining. Ten plays and 32 yards later and they were heading to the locker room without a score.
In between were four penalties, a lot of miscommunication and a frustrated sideline. When asked about the sequence, Goff still had his own questions.
“I’m going to plead the fifth right now I guess,” Goff said with a laugh. “I don’t know. The two calls right there at the end of the half, I’m still unsure about what those calls were. I’ll see it on film and make the correction if it is the guys. I’m not sure about those. We did get sloppy there in the second half for the second week in a row. I am not happy about that. I told the team afterwards we don’t even know how good we can be. The nice thing is if we’ll continue to work and improve, the sky is the limit for them. I don’t know, I don’t want to comment too much about that. I want to see it on film and see if it’s some things we can teach better. Or see if it’s some things I might have some questions on.”
With two games—and two wins—under the Blazers belt, they are gearing up for conference play to begin. To start, they’ll play host to No. 20 West Alabama (2-0) next weekend at Bazemore-Hyder.
Heading into his first Gulf South Conference matchup as head coach, Goff sees the potential of his team.
“We’re dangerous,” the first year head coach said. “We are a dangerous football team. We have a lot of weapons. I think what I want to see is improvement everyday. If we can cut out some of those silly mistakes. We’re going to have calls not go our way and that’s understandable but there are still some things that we messed up on tonight … There’s things that our coaching staff has to tighten up and there are things that the players have to tighten up but if we do those things it’ll be a lot of fun.”
The Blazers and Tigers will face off Saturday at 7 p.m. in GSC competition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.