VALDOSTA –– The top-seeded Valdosta State Blazers (16-4) overcame a 13-point deficit on their home floor with a 63-point second half to stun the No. 3 seed West Georgia Wolves (13-7) 99-89 on Friday.
Senior guard Burke Putnam scored 19 of his 25 points in the second half as the Blazers rode the raucous energy of their crowd to victory over their in-state rivals.
After the game, Blazers head coach Mike Helfer credited the 940 in attendance for raising the decibel level in The Complex and willing the team to victory.
"It was rocking in here," Helfer said. "Many thanks to our crowd for what they brought to this game because we could not have done it without a huge crowd and we had a huge crowd that was very loud."
In the first half, the Wolves seemed to do whatever they wanted whenever they wanted against a Blazers team that looked stuck in mud on offense and a half step slow on defense.
While the Wolves built their lead with crisp execution on offense and cutting off the Blazers' driving lanes on defense, it was clear something needed to change.
A simple remedy for the Blazers was improving ball and player movement and finding ways to get downhill and into the paint.
"We got the ball moving, which is what we had to do," Helfer said. "We had to move the ball, get it side to side and we did in the second half. They let us get it side to side and then we just went into some ball screen action and attacked the rim and it worked."
Coming out of the locker room after halftime, the Blazers began to get after the Wolves on defense and find their footing on offense.
The Blazers shot an eye-popping 18-for-25 from the field after halftime, making 6-of-7 from 3-point range and 21-of-26 at the free throw line. Defensively, the Blazers forced eight Wolves turnovers and tightened up their rotations after allowing the Wolves to get easy shots in the paint early on.
"They only had one turnover in the first half," Putnam said. "We really stepped it up defensively and we got gritty. We started switching and adjusting. We went to a triangle-and-2 and it switched up the flow of the game, I feel like. Then, offensively, (the team) just put trust in me. As soon as they said that, to shoot the ball, I just started making shots."
A 3-pointer by Tommaso Gini gave the Wolves an 83-77 lead with 5:34 to play. Seventeen seconds later, Imoras Agee beat his defender off the dribble and laid the ball in to make it a four-point game.
A turnover by Cam Hamilton allowed the Wolves to score as Oronte Anderson found Jalen Sasser for a layup to push the lead back to six.
From there, the Blazers took over the game with a 20-4 run keyed by a monster two-hand dunk by Maurice Gordon with 4:06 to play.
An Agee steal on a drive by the Wolves' JJ Barnes gave the Blazers the ball back going into a media timeout with 3:47 left. Out of the timeout, the Blazers got the ball to Jacolbey Owens, who attacked the paint and finished to pull the Blazers within two at 85-83.
The Wolves' Michael Zabetakis and Owens traded turnovers before the Wolves extended the lead as Sasser missed a jump shot only to have it tipped in by Deng Nhial to put West Georgia up 87-83 with 2:42 left.
Following an Owens miss, Gordon stole the rebound from Anderson on the inbound pass and found Cam Hamilton in the corner for three to make it a one-point game with 2:27 to go in the game.
The Wolves scored their final points of the game on a pair of free throws by Sasser with 2:04 left that made it 89-86.
Owens drew a fouled on Anderson and buried both free throws to cut the West Georgia lead back to a point. After a missed 3 by Kadeim Jones, Gordon was fouled and split a pair of free throws to tie the game at 89 with 1:18 left.
Putnam scored eight of the Blazers' final 10 points, all from the line, to send VSU back to the GSC Championship for the second straight year.
With the win, the Blazers also snapped the Wolves' 10-game winning streak.
Putnam, who made four of his first five shots to start the second half, notched his second double-double of the season with 25 points and 13 rebounds.
"It's so important that when they get to 10 or 12 that you make a basket or two to keep it at eight or 10. That's really important," Helfer said. "Burke's shots did that for us. It kept us close to them."
Owens and Agee had 20 points and four assists apiece while Hamilton, who was hampered by foul trouble in the first half, scored all 13 of his points in the second half.
Limited to just six minutes in the first half, Hamilton played 17 second-half minutes –– knocking down both of his 3-point attempts and making 7-of-9 free throws in the frame.
The redshirt junior's presence on the floor gave the Blazers another shooter for the Wolves to account for as well as another aggressive penetrator to squeeze into the tight gaps the Wolves gave the Blazers to navigate throughout the game.
"He always stretches the floor for us," Putnam said of Hamilton. "He's probably our best 3-point shooter so when he gets in the game, we know if we penetrate and they help, we have a shooter there and they know they can't over-help because he'll get a 3."
The Blazers shot 58.8% from the floor and 10-of-17 from beyond the arc while converted a season-high 29-of-37 at the free throw line.
Despite the loss, the Wolves shot 51.5% from the floor and 12-of-30 from 3-point range.
Zabetakis led five Wolves in double figures with 20 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Nhial added 13 points, three assists and two steals before fouling out with 1:16 left. Jones finished with 12 points and four assists, Gini scored 12 and Anderson added 11 points and four assists in the loss.
UP NEXT
Valdosta State, the No. 1 seed in the GSC East, will face the GSC West's No. 1 seed Alabama-Huntsville in the Sunday's GSC Championship game. The Chargers advanced to the championship round by knocking out Lee 54-52 on Friday.
The Blazers and Chargers met in last year's GSC Championship with the Chargers coming away with a 91-82 victory.
"We definitely have a lot of animosity toward them," Putnam said of the Chargers. "I feel like we have the team defensively to make the stops we need to get the win because of their offense. They don't play a lot of defense. They're an offensive-driven team. They want to get into the 100s. We do too, but we play defense. I think that will really separate us."
Sunday's game will be played in Montevallo, Ala. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT/2 p.m. ET.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.