VALDOSTA – For the first time in program history, Valdosta High beat its crosstown rival Valwood in volleyball.
The hosting Wildcats (3-0) defeated the Valiants (0-1) 3-1 Monday night, using a pair of momentum shifts to roll to victory.
"This is the first time we've beaten Valwood so this is a big thing," VHS head volleyball coach Anna McCall said. "In Year 8, finally [laughs]. That's always the goal. They've got what it takes so if they just keep pushing hard and playing and loving the game and playing with courage, faith and strength, we can go far. We can go far."
Mason Holtzclaw led the team with 10 kills and five aces while Keona Martin had eight kills. Fiora Shen had another stellar game with 13 serve receives and 22 digs. Hollyn Weidinger also chipped in with four kills and three solo blocks.
In the decisive fourth game, the 'Cats rallied from an early 5-1 deficit with a run of six consecutive points to charge in front 7-5. A kill by Valwood's Caylee Collins stopped the run and another quick point tied the game at 7.
From there, the 'Cats responded with another tidal wave-like run – this time reeling off eight straight points to take a commanding 15-7 lead. Soon thereafter, the 'Cats pushed the lead to 18-9 as a reply by the Valiants went into the net.
Though the Valiants pulled themselves to within seven with consecutive points at 21-14, the 'Cats kept the pressure on as they scored on an error, a block and consecutive errors by the Valiants to seal the win.
"Just refusing to give up," McCall said when asked about the comebacks. "We talk about courage, strength and faith and we've just got to be courageous, play every point and never give up. It doesn't matter if we're up or down, we've just got to play every single point. Every point matters."
The turning point for the 'Cats came in Game 3 after splitting the first two games.
The Valiants quickly jumped out to a 7-2 lead to force McCall to call a timeout. Steadily, Valdosta mounted a charge – outscoring the Valiants 10-4 over the next several minutes to take a 12-11 lead on a kill by Holtzclaw and a serve winner. A kill by Valwood sophomore Gaby Kerrigan tied the game at 12 before consecutive serve winners by the Valiants opened up a 14-12 lead for the visitors.
Despite regaining the lead, things snowballed for the Valiants the other way as a reply went into the net followed by a Valdosta serve going off the head of a Valiant to tie the game at 14.
A serve ace by Fiora Shen combined with a miscommunication on an incoming ball that resulted in a free point for Valdosta gave the 'Cats the lead for good at 16-14. Valdosta went on win Game 3 25-15.
"That's something we're working on – staying in fifth gear and never letting up and working on, when we do make mistakes, we've got to get over it and never give up," McCall said. "I saw us refuse to give up. We will not let them give up. They continued to hit, continued to serve and not give in to the fear of making a mistake. They got over (the adversity) and just kept running."
The 'Cats have taken down Tift, Highland Christian and now the reigning GIAA 3A state champions to start the season a perfect 3-0.
UP NEXT
Valdosta: Faces Thomas County Central and Ware County Tuesday in Waycross.
Valwood: Faces Oak Mountain Academy (Carrolton, Ga.) and an opponent yet to be determined in a neutral site match Friday, Aug. 19.
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
