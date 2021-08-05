Warming Up: Vikings host Eagles Landing in preseason scrimmage Saturday

This Saturday, Aug. 7, the Lowndes High Vikings open the 2021 season with a preseason scrimmage against the Eagles Landing Christian Academy Chargers.
The Chargers are out of McDonough, GA and posted a record of 9-4 during the 2020 season. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. Saturday. Gates will open at 4 p.m.
The date of this scrimmage has been moved from Aug. 13. If you are a season ticket holder the ticket for this game is in your season ticket packet. It is the first ticket in your packet and reads “scrimmage” as the opponent. If you are not a season ticket holder, individual game tickets for this game will be available at the gate for $7 each.
Reserved seat season ticket packages are still on sale and good seats remain on the home side of the stadium. Season packages can be purchased Monday – Thursday afternoons from 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Season tickets are $65 for the 7 home contests including the preseason scrimmage with Eagles Landing Christian Academy.
The ticket office is located in the Board of Education Building on Norman Drive across from Goo Goo Car Wash.
