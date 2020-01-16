VALDOSTA –– Bragging rights, exposure and a few bruises.
Georgia will face Florida in the 11th War of the Border All-Star Game Friday night in Thomasville.
Last year's game, held at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium, ended in a 27-all tie with Valdosta's Ra'jaez Mosley and Brooks County's Anthony Daniels named Offensive and Defensive MVP respectively.
This year, the scene shifts to Thomas County Central High School with head coach Ashley Henderson serving as the Team Georgia head coach.
Team Georgia will have several players from the Valdosta-Lowndes County area headlining the game.
Valdosta will be represented by cornerback Elijah Norwood, wide receivers Abel Norwood, Willie Trapp and Tarrell Roberts as well as running back Shavious Wright and linebacker Coy Bess.
Surprisingly, there will be no players from Class 7A state runner-up Lowndes playing in the contest.
Valwood will have three players in the game, led by quarterback Zach Paulk along with safety/linebacker Tyler Cross and long snapper Clark Miller.
Linebackers Raheem Miley and Ernest Whitfield and offensive linemen Jakobee Mitchell, Stephon Johnson, Zachary Gardner and Christopher Mickens will represent Class 2A state runner-up Brooks County in the contest.
Henderson, a former state champion head coach at Valwood, just completed his second season at the helm of the Yellow Jackets, who finished 5-5 in 2019. Yellow Jackets wide receiver Carrington Robinson, running back Dashon Lewis, linebackers Javassee Thomas and Rashun Jackson and offensive lineman Garrett Harrell will see time in tonight's game.
Gates open at 5 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for students and kids age 5 and under get in free. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at The Jackets' Nest in Thomasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.