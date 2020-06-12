VSU's Hill named Second Team CoSIDA Academic All-America

VALDOSTA –– Valdosta State senior softball standout Logan Hill added to her postseason accolades as she was named to the 2020 CoSIDA Academic All-America® Second Team, as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA), announced Wednesday.
Despite the cancellation of spring competition during COVID-19, CoSIDA continued its sponsorship of the Academic All-America awards program. Student-athletes were selected based on career statistics.
The Division II Academic All-America® program is being financially supported by the NCAA Division II national governance structure to assist CoSIDA with handling the awards fulfillment aspects for the 2019-20 Division II Academic All-America® teams program.
Hill becomes the fifth Academic All-America® selection for the Blazer softball team in program history as Morgan Johnson, Courtney Albritton, Caitlyn Calhoun and Fran Johnson all earned the prestigious honor during their time at VSU. Hill is the second Blazer this season to earn Academic All-America® honors as football long snapper Pippin Davis also earned second team honors this past fall. Hill now is the 18th different Blazer to earn Academic All-America® honors in school history.
The Lake Park, Ga., native, earned prestigious Gulf South Conference Top Ten honors this season, as she became the 11thwomen's honoree of GSC Top Ten honors in school history, and the first since Calhoun in 2015-16. Hill got off to a torrid pace to begin the season in 2020, before it was cut short in March due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. She led the nation in home runs with 11 round-trippers and was second nationally in on base average at a .531 clip, while slugging a team-best .984 for sixth nationally. Hill was eighth nationally in total bases with 63 for second in the GSC, while hitting a team-high .406 for the season with 26 hits in 64 at bats. She had a team-high 25 RBI and drew 16 free passes for most on the team. Hill recorded 135 putouts in 142 chances with seven assists and no errors at first base for the Blazers. She has six multi-hit games for second on the team and had a season-high ten-game hitting streak, while reaching base in 15-straight games during the season to lead the team. Hill was named GSC Player of the Week once and had three games of two home runs to lead the team. She drove in seven on a 3 for 3 game with two runs scored and two home runs versus Albany State (2/27/20).
Had the season been played in its entirety, Hill was on pace for potentially setting the NCAA record for home runs in a season, as the record is 32 for NCAA Division II in a single season. Hill's 11 dingers were in the first 23 games of the season before the Pandemic began.
She has a 3.96 grade-point average in Health Sciences at VSU and is one of two student-athletes from the Gulf South Conference to earn CoSIDA Academic All-America® Second Team honors this season, as Auburn Montgomery's Jaycie Walker also was named to the team.
Hill has played and started in 125 games and collected 103 hits in 345 at bats for a .299 average. She has 19 doubles, 25 home runs and driven in 83 for a .571 slugging percentage. She has drawn 63 walks and been plunked eight times for a .417 on base average for her career. She has 715 putouts in 794 chances with 63 assists and 16 errors for a .980 fielding percentage after transferring to VSU from USC-Upstate before her sophomore season.
