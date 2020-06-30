BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Gulf South Conference is proud to announce the GSC All-Decade Awards for men's tennis. The awards factor in the years 2011-20 and were jointly selected by institutional personnel, coaches, and league administrators.
FIRST TEAM ALL-DECADE
Leo Blay, Valdosta State: Two-time GSC Player of the Year (2016 and 2017) ... Two-time ITA All-American (2016 and 2017) ... Three-time First Team All-GSC (2015, 2016, and 2017)
Serdar Bojadjiev, West Florida: Two-time GSC Player of the Year (2018 and 2019) ... Four-time ITA All-American (2018, 2019 (S&D), and 2020) ... Helped UWF win 2017 NCAA Championship
Kevin Ducros, West Florida: Four Time All-GSC (2009, 2010, 2012, and 2013) ... Four-time ITA All-American this decade (2012 (S&D) and 2013 (S&D)) ... 2013 ITA South Region Senior Player of the Year
Christian Hansen, Valdosta State: Three-time All-GSC (2010, 2011, 2012) ... 2012 ITA National Player of the Year ... Two-time ITA All-American (2011 and 2012) .. Helped VSU win 2011 NCAA Championship
Julius Kaverinen, West Alabama: Three-time All-GSC (2017, 2018, and 2019) ... Two-time ITA All-American (2018 (S&D))
Jordi Mas, Valdosta State: Four-time All-GSC (2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019) ... Two-time ITA All-American (2018 and 2019)
Alex Peyrot, West Florida: Two-time GSC Player of the Year (2015 and 2017) ... Six-time ITA All-American (2014, 2015, 2016 (S&D), and 2017 (S&D)) ... Four-time All-GSC (2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017) ... Helped Argos win two NCAA Championships (2014 and 2017)
Bruno Savi, West Florida: Three-time GSC Player of the Year (2012, 2013, and 2014) ... 2014 ITA National Senior Player of the Year ... Six-time ITA All-American (2012 (S&D), 2013 (S&D), and 2014 (S&D)) ... Played No. 1 Singles and No. 1 Doubles for 2014 NCAA Champions and won both matches in NCAA Title Match.
SECOND TEAM ALL-DECADE
Kenny Brasil, West Florida: Two-time All-GSC (2015 and 2016) ... Two-time ITA All-American (2016 (S&D))
Leandro Ferreira, West Florida: Two-time All-GSC (2010 and 2011) ... Three-time ITA All-American (2010 and 2011 (S&D))
Niklas Herbring, Valdosta State: Two-time All-GSC (2012 and 2015) ... 2015 ITA All-American
Konstantin Kutschenko, Valdosta State: Two-time All-GSC (2012 and 2013) ... 2013 ITA All-America ... Helped VSU win 2011 NCAA Championship
Yohan Nguyen, Valdosta State: 2020 ITA South Region Player of the Year ... Two-time ITA All-American (2020 (S&D)) ... 2019 First Team All-GSC
Andrey Pozhidaev, West Florida: Four-time All-GSC (2009, 2010, 2011, and 2012) ... 2011 ITA All-American
Jose Soto, Alabama Huntsville: Three-time All-GSC (2013, 2014, and 2015) .. 2015 ITA All-American
Nestor Vargas, West Alabama: Three-time All-GSC (2013, 2014, and 2015) ... Two-time All-American (2014 (S&D))
ALL-DECADE HONORABLE MENTION
Daniel Dueren, Valdosta State: 2009 GSC East Player of the Year ... Three-time All-GSC (2009, 2010, and 2011) .. Four-time ITA All-American (2010 (S&D) and 2011 (S&D) ... Helped VSU win 2011 NCAA Championship
Pedro Dumont, West Florida: 2016 ITA National Champion in Doubles ... 2017 ITA All-American ... 2017 First Team All-GSC ... Helped UWF win 2017 NCAA Championship
Tobias Kuhlmann, Ouachita Baptist: 2011 GSC West Player of the Year ... Ranked #7 nationally by ITA to end the 2011 season
Philip Pakebusch, Valdosta State: Two-time GSC East Player of the Year (2010 and 2011) ... 2011 National ITA Senior Player of the Year ... Three-time ITA All-American (2010 and 2011 (S&D)) ... Helped VSU win 2011 NCAA Championship
West Florida's Bruno Savi has been named the GSC Player of the Decade. Savi is a three-time GSC Player of the Year, winning the honor in 2012, 2013, and 2014. He is the only player in GSC men's tennis history to win the top individual award three times. He was named an ITA All-American six times in his career, winning for both singles and doubles in 2012-14. In 2014, he was named the ITA National Senior Player of the Year and led the Argos to the NCAA Championship. Savi played No. 1 Singles and Doubles on UWF's national title team and won both of his matches in the NCAA Championship Match.
Savi's coach Derrick Racine has been named the GSC Coach of the Decade. In 2010, Racine was named the GSC East Division Coach of the Decade for men's tennis. Since the 2011 season, Racine has been named the ITA National Coach of the Year three times (2012, 2014, and 2017) and won two NCAA Championships (2014 and 2017). He has also been named GSC Coach of the Year seven times this decade and had a player named GSC Player of the Decade on seven occasions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.